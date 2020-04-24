Sarah is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. Classmates of Sarah would describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely kind. Even people who do not know her see her as a bubbly and welcoming person. To the RMHS community, Sarah is known for her dedication and hard work.
Sarah is well on her way to success, already knowing what her future has in store. In the Fall she will attend the University of South Florida. She is extremely excited to attend school in the south, a place that Sarah can't wait to explore. She also is excited to major in Chemistry with an interest in medical or pharmaceutical research.
What makes Sarah stand out is her willingness to achieve her very best. She puts considerable effort into her work and time into what she does that makes her well deserving of recognition. She was recognized through her induction into the National Honor Society for her high GPA, leadership and service work. Not only does Sarah achieve academic excellence, but her work on the Science Olympiad team has proven her passion for science. She also was fifth in the state for the event Chemistry Clue.
Not only does she dedicate time to her own Olympiad club but she has been coaching the Coolidge Science Team since freshman year.
“ I was a member of the team in middle school, which is where my interest for STEM and specifically chemistry grew. The events I have coached have related mainly to chemistry and food science. I am truly blessed to give back to the team that presented me with my passion in life!” she shares.
She also has given her time to other service clubs. For the past few years she has been a Book Mate at the Reading Public Library, helping elementary age kids better their reading skills and stay on top of the curve. She also helps St. Athanasius Parish sort cans and bottles to be recycled and helps raise money for the church.
Sarah is very involved around RMHS. She is most commonly known for her role as the morning announcer, greeting students everyday with the announcements and a cheerful message. She is also a Rocket ambassador, a highly sought after role. With this role she is a leader for the underclassmen in different events. She is the Senior officer of Cru Extension, an the officer of Politics Club, officer of RMHS Science Olympiad and the Dance Marathon Coordinator.
Sarah has taken advantage of the various classes that the high school has to offer. Freshman through junior year, she took honors classes in English, History, Spanish, Biology, Geometry, Chemistry and Physics. This year her courses are equally rigorous including, Calculus, Honors Spanish 5, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Philosophy of Literature, World War II, AP Government and Politics, and AP Physics 1. Taking AP classes for Sarah has been very rewarding. She shares that she will remember them as being the best classes she took.
“I will remember the fun I had in my AP classes senior year. I didn’t realize taking advanced courses could be so interesting and thought provoking!”
There have been many classes and teachers at RMHS who have made high school amazing for Sarah. She would like to thank Ms. Lynch-DiSorbo and her Honors British Literature class last year for being very memorable.
“It was so different from what I was used to in an English class and changed my view on studying English for the better. Everyone in that class got along so well even though we all came from drastically different social backgrounds.”
She shares that AP Government and Politics this year with Ms. Bailey has also been fun and inviting.
“I’ve come to have a much greater understanding of how our government works and the way people think.”
When Sarah is not studying or at club meetings she can be found doing multiple things. She is currently babysitting for some families in town. Sarah also loves watching movies and TV as well as listening to music.
“I love to sit back, relax, and take the world in. Anyplace with sunshine is typically where you’ll find me, but the beach is definitely my happy place.”
Her favorite food is Chick-Fil-A nuggets with ranch and a side of mac and cheese, and her favorite dog is a Scottish Terrier.
Sarah shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. Sarah feels that her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is. She shares that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future. Sarah also shares her own quote about her experience, “ I’ve come to learn my passions and strong suits from the classes and experiences I’ve had at RMHS. I have grown so much since freshman year and hope to grow even greater in my next four years at USF.”
Sarah would like to thank the teachers who make RMHS a great place to be and who encourage and motivate their students especially Ms. Lynch-DiSorbo and Ms. Bailey. She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same. She shares, “Huge thanks to my mom and dad who have supported me through everything, all while fighting cancer! I’m so incredibly grateful to have had the support system I have since day one. I also want to say thank you to my grandparents and little cousins who have been so joyful and uplifting over the past four years. High school is anything but easy, so I’m glad I’ve had such amazing family and friends by my side.”
Sarah resides at 63 Locust Street with her parents, Colleen and Robert and her brother, Sean (14).
