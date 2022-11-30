READING - Though agreeing a banner denigrating President Joseph Biden contains offensive language, Town Manager Fidel Maltez recently opted against taking any actions against the private resident(s) who erected the political sign on a Main Street fence.
During the most recent gathering of the town’s Select Board, Maltez explained he and various other municipal officials had fielded a multitude of complaints from town residents upset about flag that uses the F-word in reference to the president.
According to Maltez, though the inclusion of a vulgarity in the messaging is certainly improper - especially given its public placement on a fence that is clearly visible to passersby - he and Town Counsel Ivria Fried both agreed the sign constitutes protected free speech under both the Massachusetts’ and United States Constitutions.
The town manager later assured the public that in any situation where a sign or any other public display incites others to violence or contains unprotected “hate speech”, he will direct the appropriate municipal authorities to act.
“Last week, we received a lot of calls about a particular flag that was up on private property along Main Street. We tried to explain to residents that we are limited as to what we can enforce [in terms of political messages] on private property,” said Maltez, who was asked to consider citing the banner’s owner for a zoning infraction under Reading’s signage bylaws.
According to Maltez, in his consultations with town counsel, both local officials considered whether the speech crossed the line from protected political messaging to an obscene display.
And though ultimately the flag’s wording certainly dances right on that boundary, Fried advised the town manager to tread carefully and refrain from any enforcement activity.
“We made an assessment as to whether the [banner] had crossed the boundary and we will do that every time [we address issues of this nature]. So if something like this comes up [in the future], please reach out to us and if it crosses the line from free speech to hate speech, [we will act],” the town manager vowed.
As Maltez pointed out in a Nov. 10 memo sent to the Select Board in advance of the recent Town Hall discussion, Reading’s current sign bylaws currently do not pertain to flags or decorative banners being hung in residential neighborhoods.
However, both he and Fried believe there are circumstances under which town authorities could order local residents to remove certain types of signs.
“I want to assure the Board that while the speech at issue here is protected under the First Amendment, there are limits to what residents can say in public,” the Town Hall CEO explained in his Nov. 10 memo to the Select Board.
“Certain categories of speech such as obscenity, defamation, fighting words, fraud, incitement, and speech integral to criminal conduct, can, consistently with the First Amendment, be regulated because of their constitutionally proscribable content. The Reading Police Department is aware of these limitations and will take appropriate action, to the extent such speech is present in our community,” he later elaborated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.