READING - The School Committee Monday night met remotely in a virtual meeting with school administration and School Committee members participating from their homes over computer connections through Microsoft Teams.
School committee Chair Chuck Robinson opened the meeting expressing his thoughts and prayers for the health of citizens of Reading and school staff during the COVID 19 virus crisis which necessitated the virtual meeting and thanked staff, students and all involved with the new reality of education on a remote basis at least until the possible reopening of school May 4.
Robinson expressed his appreciation for the involvement of the three new members in the unusual meeting, their first since the March 3rd election.
Carla Nazzaro reported she had been looking forward to being on the School Committee and was impressed with Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty and the staff through her initial interactions with them prior to the meeting.
Erin Gaffen agreed this meeting was an unusual way to start her service on the committee adding that it was a privilege to serve and she was impressed by the hard work of the administration and teachers.
Sean Brandt thanked the community for their support and understanding the last few weeks that have been a stressful difficult time for everyone.
Selection of Vice chair
Two names were placed in nomination to serve as Vice Chairman of the School Committee to replace Jeanne Borawski who did not run for re-election.
The position would again be up for a vote in June during the annual School Committee reorganization which Robinson expected could very well continue forward with the person selected at the meeting April 6.
John Parks was nominated by Sean Brandt and Thomas Wise was nominated by Carla Nazzaro. On a roll call vote Brandt, and Gaffen sided with Parks while Nazzaro and Robinson sided with Wise for a 3-3 tie.
Robinson then decided to hold a second ballot after allowing each candidate to express why they thought they should be selected. Both summarized their perfect attendance and hard work in their first year on the committee.
On the second ballot Gaffen switched her vote to Wise making him the Vice Chairman on a 4-2 vote.
Next meeting April 16
With the apparent success of the virtual meeting, the same procedure likely would be followed for the next meeting on April 16.
Expected to be on the agenda will be an update of the current school calendar and a discussion of Kindergarten and RISE tuition and issues for next year. Robinson stressed that no students would lose their spots until after the discussion and issues are resolved.
