READING – At their most recent meeting the Reading School Committee decided to hold their next meeting in Boston. According to committee Chair Tom Wise who brought up the subject the regular meeting of the school board would take place in a not yet determined location in Dorchester for the convenience of METCO students and parents. He added there would be pizza available prior to the meeting but the RCTV would be unable to broadcast the meeting live but a taped version of the meeting would be available a couple days following the event.
Wise reported the most significant agenda item would be a METCO update. In December the School Committee voted to add 40 additional METCO students in September2022, bringing the new METCO enrollment to just over 100 students in Reading.
Since that May 9th meeting the location for the May 26th meeting has been announced. It will be held at the Brooke Academy Charter School, 200 American Legion Highway in Boston. In making the announcement the Superintendent of Schools said in part “Given that we have RPS families that live in both Reading and Boston, we felt that it was important to hold a School Committee meeting this year in Boston. We will host a pizza dinner at 6:15pm for all of our students and families who are able to attend and then we will begin the School Committee meeting at 7 p.m.
The announcement went on to say “The meeting will include a METCO update and also some updates from our student-led groups. The meeting will also be attended by many of our district leaders and our building principals and is open to all of our Boston and Reading families. We hope that you can all join us.”
