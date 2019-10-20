This past June, Erin Schaeffer was appointed as Reading’s second Economic Development Director.
She comes to our town with a wealth of professional experience. Before Reading, she served as Principal Planner for the town of Danvers where she provided technical assistance to the Conservation Commission and contributed to the Town’s Open Space and Recreation Plan.
Prior to her experience in Danvers, she served as a Staff Planner in the city of Salem where she provided technical assistance to the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board, provided leadership and wrote zoning ordinances to support emerging businesses, wrote successful grants,
and managed many significant municipal construction/restoration projects
including the partial restoration of Dickson Memorial Chapel, North Street Fire Station, Charter Street Cemetery, and other Community Preservation Act (CPA) projects.
During her first few months in her new role in Reading, Erin reports that one of the best parts of the job is working with an excellent team. The town has laid significant groundwork over the years as is evident with their long-term planning through the Town’s Economic Development Action Plan (2016-2022), and policy changes including the 2009 adoption of a Smart Growth 40R Zoning District.
Since the adoption of the 2009 Smart Growth 40R Zoning District, the town has received substantial financial incentives from the state and leveraged over $18 million in private investment which regionally connected the Town by prioritizing higher density development around the Commuter Rail Line and Reading’s downtown intermodal transportation center (train and bus service). The private investment is particularly visible now with the construction of 204 residential units, including 49 units of workforce housing, and 14,500 square feet of commercial space underway.
When asked if there were any surprises in her new role, Schaeffer reported that there are no surprises. Her skill set in managing such a broad set of complex circumstances is extensive with perhaps the most important being always ready to handle challenging projects. Her work as Economic Development Director includes providing collaborative leadership with community partners to develop and promote the goals and objectives of the Town’s Economic Development Action Plan (2016-2022).
Initiatives to meet the goals and objectives of the overarching plan most recently include leading the rebranding of economic development and planning to be called ReImagining. “Town planning is really about creating a collaborative vision to articulate what we want our future to look like and to proactively be poised for current and future opportunities,” Schaeffer says.
The steps of strategic Town Planning include the development of a long-term plan with high level vision and goals; an urban design process; technical data gathering and research; identification of funding opportunities to make strategic investments in public infrastructure improvements to spur private investment; and to support policy changes to incentivize incremental private/public investment opportunities .
The public is part of the process every step of the way from participation in long-term visioning; to engagement on urban design concepts; to advocating for specific data and research; to weighing-in and supporting public investment and policy changes; and to providing public comment on specific public and private projects through the permitting process.
Erin and the Planning Division team have done just that. The Planning Division team includes Planning Director, Julie Mercier; Staff Planner, Andrew MacNichol; and Jessie Wyman (Wilson), part-time Economic Development Liaison.
In the first few months as Economic Development Director, Erin has taken the lead on the REImagine Reading Downtown District Management Initiative to create a partnership and non-profit organization consisting of town representatives, property owners, businesses, community organization representatives, and residents to work collaboratively to create a more vibrant downtown for everyone. As part of the planning process in anticipation of creating a future non-profit organization, Erin has provided leadership in shaping on-going public outreach efforts to gather information on downtown usage, awareness, attitudes and desires, which will directly inform the mission, goals and actions of a future district management organization and its public initiatives.
The town is engaging with more than just a survey. There is an active working group of more than 35 stakeholders who are learning about and weighing-in on the mechanics of what a future organization could look like for downtown Reading. With leadership from the town, the ReImagine Reading group held a recent Ice Cream Social at the Pleasant Street Center with more than 100 people in attendance, and the group launched a survey that has received over 1,300 responses to date on a downtown survey questionnaire. The survey was available through October 15th. There might still be a chance to take it accessing online at: https://www.readingma.gov/reimagine-reading or completing a hardcopy for pick-up and drop-off at Town Hall, the Reading Public Library or the Pleasant Street Center.
In addition to the ReImagine Reading Downtown District Management Initiative, Erin is preparing for the Town’s 3rd Annual Economic Development Summit: “ReImagine the Eastern Gateway” that will be held on October 23rd from 6:30-9pm in the Reading Public Library. All are welcome. The Economic Development Summit will include an opening presentation and community conversation about what might be possible on New Crossing Road. The emphasis will be on creating a conceptual design of the town’s already identified vision and redevelopment goals as highlighted in the Town Economic Development and Action Plan (2016-2022).
Erin and the planning team are excited to have Gamble Associates and Green International Associates present at the October 23rd Economic Development Forum to show very preliminary conceptual design. They hope this presentation will spark interest and lead a community conversation to explore imaginative and creative ideas for what the future could be in the Walkers Brook Road/Ash Street area. For more information on this initiative please visit the town’s website at: https://www.readingma.
gov/public-services/
economicdevelopment/
pages/economic-development-planning-initiatives. A flyer and more detailed information on the Economic Development Forum is also posted here.
Erin enjoys the profession of planning because it includes the opportunity to think broadly and see all the complexities involved in melding the four focus areas of transportation, housing, economic development, and natural resource conservation which together support more equitable and vibrant communities. She fully enjoys the job in Reading because the town staff is collaborative, positive, and provides an excellent level of public service.
In five (5) years, Erin would like to see Reading continue to make public and private investments and always be looking forward.
When asked what advice to give to the public, she says “be kind to each other because, despite our differences and views, we are all part of the same community”.
Erin currently lives in Salem, MA with her spouse where she has spent the last five (5) years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Holyoke College majoring in Environmental and Architectural Studies and a Master’s from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in Regional Planning. At UMass, she was awarded for her positive contributions in community engagement through direct service, activism, advocacy, public policy and work to create structural change. She is also a member of Salem’s Historical Commission.
Although a California native, Erin says she’s here to stay because she enjoys the historic New England charm, four seasons, and inclusive community that Massachusetts offers.
Author’s Note: A special thank you to Erin for providing her activities in specific detail.
