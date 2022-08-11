READING – Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Select Board has decided to celebrate Bill Russell with a day in his honor.
If this sounds familiar to you, consider yourself a true Reading historian.
“Be it resolved that this Annual Town Meeting of March 1963 decree that a day be designated as Bill Russell Day, and that the Selectmen be instructed to designate such date by appropriate recognition and ceremonies.”
The problem is, despite Town Meeting’s decree almost 60 years ago, nothing was ever done.
A former Reading resident and all-time Celtics great, Russell died on July 31 at the age of 88. Tuesday night the Select Board issued a proclamation commemorating Russell’s life. It started with Town Manager Fidel Maltez attempting to explain what happened in 1963.
“So, they never actually celebrated?” asked chair Mark Dockser. “They said there would be a day and they never selected a date?”
“I did not call Bill Brown on this,” said Maltez in reference to Reading’s unofficial history keeper. “This is 1963. Laura (Gemme, Town Clerk) is one of the people who did some research on this and the records from that time are not something that we can find.”
When reached at home Wednesday, Brown said following the 1963 Town Meeting he believes something was held at Meadow Brook but Russell wasn’t interested.
“I don’t think he received it too well,” said Brown, who was 33 years old in 1963.
Brown was familiar with Russell and as a Boy Scout Cub Master had Russell’s son Bill Jr., as one of his scouts at Birch Meadow. Brown, who met Russell at a Birch Meadow PTO meeting, didn’t hesitate explaining Russell’s relationship with his home town.
“He was an angry gentleman and rightly so because of the way he was treated by this town,” said Brown. “He made it very well known he wanted nothing to do with the town.”
Much of that goes back to the well-documented racially motivated vandalism at his Reading home.
“Some of the news reports, CNN, ESPN and another major news outlet said Reading, Mass,” said Karen Herrick of reports on the racial incidents. “That is not something I’m happy with or proud of and if we can do something to try make amends, I’m all in favor of that.”
Maltez had a similar thought.
“May this be an opportunity for us to reaffirm values of an equitable and inclusive community, and to reconcile an unjust past with the vision of an equitable and harmonious future,” said Maltez in a release in the Select Board packet.
Like that 1963 Town Meeting decree, the Select Board also had a decree that ended with an addition by board member Jackie McCarthy.
“The Select Board of the Town of Reading honors his civil rights legacy by actively supporting the vision of an inclusive and welcoming community; celebrates Bill Russell’s life, his impact on our community, his impact on race relations, as well as his unparalleled success on the basketball court; and supports efforts to learn from and gain inspiration from his values as he lived them. Our world and our town are better places because of his tireless efforts.”
McCarthy added the reference to “learn from and gain inspiration from …” The addition was praised by Linda Snow Dockser and Sherilla Lestrade and approved by the Select Board, 5-0.
As for the date to recognize Russell, his birthday of Feb. 12 was one thought along with the date of his death on July 31 or the day of one of his many historic achievements. It will be up to the board to pick a date. Something that didn’t happen in 1963.
Led by Director Erica McNamara, the Reading Coalition appeared before the board as part of the board’s effort to check in with important groups across town.
In an impressive presentation, McNamara, along with Outreach Coordinator Krystal Mellonakos, and Public Safety Clinician Taunya Jarzyniecki, detailed the work they do across town. It started with their goals of building community collaboration, reducing substance misuse, and promoting mental health. They updated the board about use of the Apricot software that was used to conduct 115 coalition activities that reached 2,100 individuals in 2021.
Much of the update dealt with their work in the Reading school system. McNamara taught what she called teen Mental Health First Aid for 213 11th grade students. The Coalition also conducted “Trusted Adult” discussions during Substance Misuse Screening for RMHS sophomores, reached all RMHS freshmen on opioid prevention, and created a student group at the high school called Rocket Leaders in Action.
In partnership with the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition, Reading will host the annual Recovery & Remembrance Event on the Town Common. It will be held Sept. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
More information on the group and its many resources can be found on their website through Reading Public Schools or in the Select Board packet from Tuesday’s meeting.
The board also voted to tweak parking regulations, dropping parking from 6-10:30 a.m. to 6-9:30 a.m. on parts of Arlington, Minot, Vine, Warren, and Washington Streets; allow electric vehicle parking only spaces while actively changing on Ash, Lincoln, and the two spaces at the Reading Public Library.
The board unanimously approved accepting a $1.5 million interest free loan from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) for lead mitigation. That comes on top of a similar loan from the MWRA for $2.8 million last year. The presentation was made by outgoing Town Treasurer Endri Kume.
The Conservation Commission appeared before the board with their budget request of $5,000. They got $5,500.
The request includes $1,500 for signage at conservation properties, $500 for equipment purchases, $500 for outreach funding, $1,000 for maintenance and repairs on the conservation land, kiosk, benches, and existing signs, $500 for consulting help, and $1,000 for native plant purchases and invasive control. The $5,000 left $500 in the Select Board budget and the board decided to add that to the Conservation Commission’s budget.
The board approved three easements, at 269 Main, 369 Main, and Lilah Lane, all on 5-0 votes.
Town Clerk Laura Gemme was before the board seeking a return to normal. In the past, whenever there was an election, Gemme would speak to the police about proper staffing on election day. A national election might get eight officers. A local election, maybe four. But on June 22, Governor Baker signed an election reform law called the VOTES Act which puts election day police staffing in the hands of the Select Board.
Gemme’s request was for the board to approve returning that control to her. In a lengthy discussion, mainly centered around the proper wording of the motion, the board agreed, 5-0.
Gemme also had updates on the upcoming election on Sept. 6. Early voting will take place from Aug. 27 thru Sept. 2 at Town Hall during regular business hours. On Sat. the 27th, Town Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 2, from 2-6 p.m. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 27 by 5 p.m. Looking ahead, for the Nov. 8 election, early voting is Oct. 22nd to Nov. 4. The last day to register to vote for that election is Oct. 29.
Immediately following Gemme, the board voted, 5-0, to close the warrant for the State Primary Election.
Maltez said the town will hold its second Beer Garden of the summer on Sat., Aug. 20 on the Town Common. This one features the Winter Hill Brewery and will include food from Pizza World and Half & Half. With music and games, kids are invited. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Reading Recreation.
Looking ahead, the town has penciled in Oct. 15 as the date for Octoberfest.
It is surprising that no one from town can recall the Bill Russell Day event that was widely covered with a feature story in the Chronicle with pictures of Russell and his teammates at the event on May 16 1963. Why didn’t the writer do any research to see if these statements about the town not formally honoring Bill Russell were true.? Very shoddy work and the town Select Board should publicly set this straight. There is a Netflix documentary coming out about Russell and this event is discussed with remembrances from at-least one attendee. If you want to get two sides of the story contact John OKeefe as jokeefe517@gmail.com
