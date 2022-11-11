READING — Chief David J. Clark is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Craven to the rank of Sergeant beginning at the start of the new year.
Craven’s promotion will take effect Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In his new role, Craven will supervise the night shift.
Craven joined the Reading Police Department in 2016 and quickly excelled in his role as a patrol officer, becoming certified in Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training in 2017, and a Field Training Officer in 2018. Most recently, Craven held the position of Armorer.
Craven served two-and-a-half years as a corporal in the Federal Reserve Bank's law enforcement unit part of the Executive Protection/Advance Security Team for high-profile visitors to the Boston branch of the Federal Reserve.
Additionally, Craven is certified as an active shooter response, ballistic shield, firearms, less lethal firearms, and Taser instructor. Craven holds a master's degree in cybersecurity from Southern New Hampshire University, a master's degree in criminal justice from UMass Lowell and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, with a concentration in homeland security from UMass Lowell.
Craven is also a member of the Reading Police Honor Guard Unit and has served as the patrol union president in 2022.
“I am proud of Scott's continued dedication to the Reading community, which he's enhanced through extensive training and professional certifications,” said Chief Clark. “Scott is both professional and committed to upholding the best policing practices and we look forward to seeing all that he accomplishes in this new role.”
