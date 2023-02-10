This week's senior profile highlights Megan Pappo, a respectful, kind, and funny senior at Reading Memorial High School. Megan is the type of person that makes everyone feel welcome and like they belong. Her accepting qualities, feel-good energy, and charismatic personality make her a great leader at RMHS. She puts her best effort into her schoolwork and her numerous activities outside of school. You may have seen Megan at a RMHS girls field hockey game playing on the varsity team or working behind the scenes as a class of 2023 representative. Megan moved to Reading in second grade attending Killiam Elementary school. She then attended Parker Middle School, before coming to the high school.
This year Megan is taking a great line up of classes including a dual enrollment class with Endicott college on Human Services, Honors Psychology, Diverse Voices, Film and Literature, and Unified PE.
When asked what her favorite memory from high school was, Megan says it was her Junior Prom. It was one of the first formal gatherings for the Class of 2023 and an event that many students enjoyed. Megan explains why the event was so memorable for her saying, “I spent time with friends and was able to enjoy the moment. Everyone was having a good time and I made memories that I will remember forever. I hope the senior prom is as memorable and exciting.”
Megan has been able to maintain both school and sports during her time at the high school. She has played on the field hockey team at the high school since freshman year. As a senior she was a member of the girl’s varsity team where she played forward position. She has a natural talent for field hockey and has played since middle school making her an experienced player who shines on the field. Megan has also maintained a job outside of school. She is currently employed at the YMCA as a child watch employee. Over the summer Megan works as a Reading Recreation Summer Camp Counselor. She works with elementary school aged children, leading activities, guiding kids, and creating a welcoming environment for campers.
Some fun facts about Megan are that her favorite food is pasta and her favorite dessert is apple pie. Megan’s favorite actress is Jennifer Lopez. Her favorite music artists are Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift. Megan’s favorite book is It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. Megan's favorite animals are dogs. She has a yorkie named Georgie. When Megan has free time she enjoys reading, working out at the gym, and spending time with friends and family.
Megan has gotten involved in the RMHS community by becoming a class office representative her senior year. As a class office representative Megan helps plan senior activities and events. Some of the upcoming events Megan has been involved with planning include the Senior Prom and Promenade, the Senior Lock-in, Misster RMHS, and Graduation. Her ideas and opinions have made a great impact on the upcoming Senior events that many in the class of 2023 are looking forward to.
One of the teachers at the high school who has made a positive impact on Megan is her academic support teacher Mrs. Benger.
Megan says, “Mrs. Benger, my academic support teacher has made a huge influence on my success throughout high school. She has helped me grow and improve in a majority of my classes. Mrs. Bengers guidance and positivity has helped me a lot along the way.”
Megan’s favorite class that she has taken at the high school is her Human Services class with Endicott College. Megan describes why she enjoys the class so much saying, “I was interested in this class right away and it was even better than I had thought it would be.”
Out of the many memorable moments of high school Megan says that what she will remember most is the experiences she has shared with her close friends and classmates. She also will remember some of the amazing teachers she has been guided and supported by along the way. Megan adds, “I have greatly enjoyed a majority of my classes at RMHS and will forever remember them.”
In terms of who Megan would like to thank for her happiness and success throughout her high school career and life she says it would be her mom. Megan explains how important her mom is to her saying, “She has been my biggest supporter throughout my whole life. When any part of life becomes difficult she is always by my side supporting me no matter what. She is a hard worker and one of the most positive people I know. I admire her and am so thankful for her.”
Next year Megan plans on attending a four year college where she will major in psychology.
Megan resides on Pinevale Ave. She is the daughter of Jenn Killeen and Mark Pappo.
