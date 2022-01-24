READING - As Reading’s COVID-19 surge is finally beginning to abate, the town will be hosting a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic this afternoon from 3 to 5:40 p.m. at the Coolidge Middle School. Residents may receive a first dose, second dose or booster dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine and may choose which vaccine they want.
Residents must pre-register at https://calendly.com/info3-2/reading-clinic?month=2022-01&date=2022-01-24, and those who attend are encouraged to bring their vaccine cards.
---
Indoor mask mandate
Due to the current COVID-19 case numbers in the area, the Reading Board of Health recently voted to implement an indoor mask mandate for all indoor public spaces in town. That includes the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes, gyms and fitness centers (even while working out) and in restaurants when not actively eating or drinking.
---
Parking and compost stickers
This year’s 2022 Resident Parking and Compost Access stickers are now available for sale at the Reading Police Department and online. One sticker allowing a specific vehicle parking in resident and commuter permit parking spaces and access to the Compost Center is $150, and one additional parking pass for the same family will be $25. In addition, there are also stickers allowing access to the Compost Center only for $25, and $15 for residents aged 65 and over.
Those interested in buying a pass in person should visit the police station’s administrative office on the second floor on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stickers won’t be available at the dispatch window, and only exact cash or check payment is accepted.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Wood End School Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Town Manager Screening Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Verizon and RMLD Public Hearing, 10 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Council on Aging, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
