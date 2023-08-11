READING - The Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce announced that Mike Kirmes of Doyon’s Kitchen and Appliance will be its Chamber President in 2024. Additionally, Michelle McNall will be the first Vice President of the Chamber, with intentions to be President in 2025.
Michelle McNall is the Business Development Manager at ABC Home Healthcare and a Realtor® in MA & NH with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate (Winchester).
“We are thrilled to have our leadership in place for the coming years,” noted Catherine Barton Rossetti, Chamber President. “Mike and Michelle bring great energy and talents to the Chamber Board, and we are excited to have them in place to continue to support the local business climate and our community”.
Mike Kirmes is the General Manager at Doyon’s Appliance. He has worked at Doyon’s for 16 years and specializes in kitchen design. He has also volunteered at the Reading Tree lighting for the past decade to help make this annual tradition a success.
Mike and the Doyon’s team have supported all Chamber community events, including Winterfest and North Reading Town Day to ensure their success.
In addition to her role at ABC Home Healthcare helping seniors and families in the Reading/North Reading communities and beyond, Michelle is also proud to be a Realtor® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate of Winchester. “Home” is at the heart of everything Michelle does- whether it is being able to help folks age in place and assess at-home care options or help folks find their new home throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Michelle has been an active member of the Reading/North Reading Chamber of Commerce for several years and has been a huge supporter of the organization and all its endeavors. She is excited to bring her energy, enthusiasm, fresh perspective, and overall skill set to the Board.
The mission of the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce is to foster a thriving business community that facilitates connections between businesses, engagement between businesses and residents, and long-term economic growth in our community.
For further information contact Executive Director Lisa Egan at lisa@rnrchamber.com or 978-664-5060, or visit the Chamber website www.readingnreadingchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.