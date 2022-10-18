READING - Incensed Town Manager Fidel Maltez yesterday threatened to cancel Republic Services’ trash hauling contract should the vendor not dramatically improve its performance by the end of this week.
Slamming the third-party vendor for its “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable rubbish and recycling services”, the town’s normally easygoing CEO made it clear he has completely lost his patience with the Arizona-based waste disposal company.
“I am proud of the way our Town staff have stepped up to respond to resident needs throughout this ordeal,” said Maltez in a prepared statement released on Monday night. “We will continue to press for performance satisfaction and relief under the terms of the contract, or we will find a new contractor that can meet the sanitation needs of the community.”
Maltez issued the ultimatum as Republic Services, which just recently assumed Reading’s curbside waste pickup contract, has now reportedly missed hundreds of household stops along its routes over the past three weeks.
In the latest response to the crisis, which has resulted in thousands of complaints being filed at Town Hall from frustrated residents, Reading’s department of public works (DPW) was mobilized on Monday to assume some of the private contractor’s duties.
Maltez, who joined with DPW crews yesterday morning as they utilized the town’s fleet of heavy construction vehicles to empty overflowing trash barrels, also plans to use another third-party trash hauler to help.
“As of Monday, Oct. 17, the town has hired Boston Carting to bring in dumpsters and additional trucks [and] deployed DPW staff…to conduct collecting operations with a plan to catch up on all collections by the end o the week,” town officials explained yesterday.
Last Saturday alone, more than 200 town residents utilized Reading’s “SeeClickFix” software program to complain that Republic Services was a no show after promising to return to the community over the weekend to make up for missed trash and recycling pickups on Thursday and Friday.
According to town officials, since Maltez was first alerted to the ongoing vendor issues on Oct. 3, the town has fielded thousands of calls from outraged citizens. Since that time, Town Hall managers have reportedly been speaking at least twice a day with Republic’s leadership team in an effort to resolve the performance issues, which have been blamed on labor shortages and equipment problems.
“While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not sending promised resources, and more, resulting in numerous neighborhoods suffering as many as three weeks without trash or recycling collection,” town officials lamented in yesterday’s latest notice to residents.
The town manager has threatened to hire additional outside providers at Republic Services’ expense, should the trash hauler continue to prove unable to live up to its contractual commitments. The Select Board, whose members are reportedly behind Maltez’s attempts to hold the Arizona-based corporation accountable, agrees “all operational and legal avenues” should be explored to resolve the crisis.
“The Town has further notified Republic that it will terminate the contract if all issues are not rectified by the end of this week. The Town continues to work with legal counsel to explore all options to recover damages as needed,” local leaders vowed yesterday.
A national corporation that services more than 13 million customers and reported $11 billion in revenues in 2021, Republic Services Inc. inherited Reading’s curbside refuse and recycling service contact from Peabody-based JRM Hauling.
JRM, which was in the middle of a 10-year contract with Reading when it was bought out by Republic Services last May, has since been shuttered.
Reading is not the only community dealing with issues since Republic Services officially began servicing JRM’s old municipal service clients.
Earlier this month, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena issued his own ultimatum to company managers after hauling crews missed hundreds of household trash and recycling pickups during the month of September. Officials in Plaistow, N.H. have also recently called out the vendor for its spotty and unreliable service.
According to town budget documents, Reading has set aside approximately $1.975 million for refuse disposal services in FY’23. About $1.25 million of that total projected spending is for the streetside trash and recycling program now being provided by Republic Services, while another $80,000 has been budgeted for special recycling events like hazardous material collection days.
The remainder of Reading’s annual trash budget - about $635,000 in FY’23 - covers tipping fees, or the charge associated with dumping weekly waste pickups at the incinerator.
