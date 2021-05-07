For the past four years, Maeve Dwyer has immersed herself in many different clubs and teams that she’s helped make a difference in. Her classmates would describe her as determined as well as encouraging. Maeve has loved the time spent within the community as well as her time inside the school. She credits the athletics and academics at RMHS for giving her some of the best friendships she has to this day.
Next fall, Maeve will attend Providence College in Rhode Island where she will become a great Friar. As of right now, Maeve is undecided and is looking forward to the new opportunities that college will bring.
Maeve has deeply appreciated her time at Reading Memorial High School and will always remember the great memories made with new and old friends. She’ll forever remember the many sports games she’s attended with her friends and how fun they were. Maeve is beyond thankful for the memories she’s made with friends and the lifelong relationships she made and kept throughout high school.
Maeve has consistently taken advantage of the intricate and enduring class RMHS has to offer. This year specifically, she has a full course load with both interesting and ambitious classes. She’s currently enrolled in Honors Psychology (2nd semester), Honors Epidemic Disease, Advanced Placement Spanish, Honors Precalculus, Honors Poetry (1st semester), Honors Film and Literature (2nd semester), and Advanced Placement Government and Politics. Her favorite class has been Honors Geometry with Ms. Distaula.
A big part of Maeve’s free time is spent giving back to the community. She has taught CCD classes at St. Agnes Church since the summer of 2019. She has also been a Study Buddies tutor since her junior year. Being a part of this tutor program, Maeve is able to help younger students in their academics, “a very rewarding process,” Maeve shares.
To commemorate Maeve's great volunteerism and academics, she has been inducted into the National Honor Society. This club celebrates students with impressive volunteer hours, academics, and leadership roles. She’s also a rocket ambassador, someone the school sees as a great role model and influence to the underclassmen.
Some of her favorites include pasta and ice cream. Her favorite movie is A Star is Born and her favorite quote is one by Tim McGraw, “Always stay humble and kind”. In her free time, Maeve enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family. She also appreciates nice days at the beach. She could also be seen working at Harrows Chicken Pies, where she’s worked since August 2019.
And lastly, Maeve would like to thank her closest friends and family for supporting and encouraging her unconditionally to be the best version of herself everyday. She is grateful to have such great positive influences in her life and wouldn’t be who she is without them.
“I would like to thank my family for their constant support over the 4 years. And all my teachers for their help over the years,” Maeve shares.
Maeve resides on Deering Street with her parents, Susan and Ryan, and older siblings, Kate (25) and Liam (22).
