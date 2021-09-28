READING – At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, 27 Reading residents will hope to hear their name selected as one of the two residents on the Town Manager Search Committee.
The Select Board will have plenty of options in making their picks. Of the 27, only six are women. There is experience, with three former Select Board members applying. There are new faces, including a 2021 college graduate. There’s a father and son applying along with a store owner, a librarian, an electrical contractor, and a physicist.
Following is an alphabetical list of those who have applied to be on the seven-member committee charged with selecting a new Town Manager. The list comes from the packet posted last Thursday on the town’s website. It’s possible others could apply before the Tuesday night meeting.
Bob LeLacheur is set to retire on Feb. 25. According to the agenda for tonight’s meeting, the discussion of the candidates is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m.
Candidates:
Jonathan Barnes: The Pratt Street resident is a retired attorney who is a former CPDC chair and current member of the Reading Historical Commission. He’s been a Town Meeting member since 1995.
Barry Berman: A former Select Board member, Berman was also a seven-year member of the Finance Committee. He was involved in negotiations for the last contract of current Town Manager Bob LeLacheur.
James Bonazoli: A 21-year Town Meeting member, Bonazoli was also a former Select Board member. The Grove Street resident served on the previous Town Manager search committee.
Bill Brown: Arguably the most experienced applicant, Brown has lived in Reading for 87 years and has been a Town Meeting member for 54 years. He has served on numerous committees including the Charter Review Committee.
Chris Caruso: A software engineer, Caruso served 10 years on the Reading School Committee including two terms as chair. He’s a member of numerous town volunteer positions.
Jason Clarke: The Ash Street resident is a librarian by trade and has been a Town Meeting member since 2017 and a member of the Bylaw Committee since 2018. His father was a Select Board member in Carver for 30 years.
Lori Conway: Retired, and with a background in Human Resources Management, the Riverside Drive resident is a Town Meeting member. She has sewn and donated hundreds of masks to the town and is still sewing masks for children in Reading schools.
David Cory: A 20-year Reading resident, Cory has professional experience in screening and hiring candidates for a variety of roles. His experience also includes senior level talent review and succession planning.
Peter Coumounduros: The Smith Ave. resident has experience working with Reading’s two Town Managers in a variety of projects, including the Hunt Park Playground. He volunteers for numerous groups including the Friends of Reading Recreation and Reading United Soccer.
Kathi Crook: With 35 years in town, Crook has volunteered in a number of positions including the Girl Scouts, the First Baptist Church, Reading’s 350th and 375th celebration, and with RCTV, where she was on their Board of Directors.
Dan Dewar: The Quick Stop owner has served on the Finance Committee and is currently a member of the Parking Advisory and Recommendation Committee. He’s also a Town Meeting member.
Dan Ensminger: The Oakland Road resident has been a member of the Select Board, the CPDC, the RMLD Board of Commissioners, and is a current Town Meeting member. He was on the 2014 committee that selected a new police chief.
Chris Feudo: A management-side labor and employment attorney, Feudo has almost 15 years’ experience in employee recruitment and hiring. The Prescott Street resident is also a Town Meeting
member.
Vicki Fortin: A Pleasant Street resident and billing specialist, Fortin has lived in town for approximately 50 years. She’s seeking a spot on the committee, “to help chose a candidate who will work for the town and all its residents.”
David Gentile: A firefighter/paramedic, the Azalea Circle resident has lived in town for 57 years. He wants a seat on the committee because, “It’s important for me to give back and support the town.”
Alec Giacalone: A 2017 graduate of RMHS, Giacalone is the youngest applicant. He’s a 2021 dean’s list graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.
Michael Giacalone: Alec’s father, Michael is a CPA based in Reading since 1996. He’s a former president of the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce and a Town Meeting member since 2018.
Michael Lacey: A professional recruiter, the Beacon Street resident specializes in helping company owners and executives identify what types of candidates best fill their needs while assisting the hiring process from start to finish.
Kevin Leete: The Main Street resident has spent the past 15 years in the staffing industry, including interviewing and hiring at every job level. He’s also worked with a wide variety of industries and job categories.
Frank Massiglia: A 19-year town resident, the Pine Ridge Road resident has owned and managed an electrical contracting company for the last 30 years.
Ed Ross: The current chair of the Finance Committee, Ross recently participated in the screening committee for the new Finance Director of Schools. He’s also a Town Meeting member and a youth basketball coach.
Kevin Sexton: A former Select Board member as well as a former Town Meeting member, the Emerson Street resident is currently an Associate member of the Reading Board of Health.
Emily Sisson: A statistician with 33 years in Reading, Sisson is a member of the Recreation Committee and a Town Meeting member. The John Street resident is also a school volunteer and election worker.
Chad Smith: A Health and Diagnostic Medial Physicist with 10 years in Reading, the Rice Road resident is a consultant to biotechs and hospitals and in that role has sat on dozens of committees.
Nancy Tawadrus: The Libby Ave. resident has more than 20 years of varied hiring experience in the private sector, including high-level recruiting, recruitment strategy, and process development.
Mark Wetzel: A 41-year resident of Reading, the County Road resident is the Director of Public Work for Ayer and will be semi-retired next month. Previously, he’s volunteered in town with the Conservation Commission, Trails Committee, and Town Forest Committee.
Theresa Wiggins: A Town Meeting member since 2019, the Terrace Park resident has been a member of several interviewing committees including the new School Superintendent and Wood End principal. She’s a Behavioral and Educational Consultant.
