READING – Despite the good news coming from the state Monday that all pandemic restrictions will be lifted May 29, it was too late in the game for Reading to change its plans for Memorial Day.
Veterans’ Services Officer Kevin Bohmiller said in an email to the Select Board that this year’s ceremony will remain a virtual event. It will be held Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. on the Town Common. RCTV will broadcast the event live as it did last year during the height of the pandemic.
“The parade and larger gathering will have to wait until 2022,” said Bohmiller.
Board of Health chair Dr. Rick Lopez said the news from the governor came too late in the process to change plans for Memorial Day.
"The Memorial Day event for Reading to honor its veterans and fallen soldiers with a respectful and solemn ceremony is currently planned to follow the same virtual format as last year. That format follows COVID guidelines in place at the time during the several weeks of planning for the event and has been approved by the Board of Health,” said Lopez in an email. “While the new guidelines released by the Governor’s office this week could conceivably change that format for the public attendance, we are in a transition period and changes to format are not anticipated. The event will be fully accessible to all Reading residents with a live broadcast by RCTV."
This year’s guest speaker will be Captain Mary Jo Majors, a 43-year veteran of the Navy Nurse Corps and the daughter of a WWII veteran. Majors was honored in 2010 as the Outstanding Woman Veteran of the Year by the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services.
Select Board chair Karen Herrick stressed the importance of honoring those who have served their country and asked residents to watch the event on RCTV.
“Taking a collective moment to honor and remember those who have passed in the service to our country is more important than ever as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Herrick. “I encourage everyone in the Reading community to join via RCTV on Monday, May 31st as we remember the many brave and dedicated soldiers who gave so much for our benefit.”
More information is expected to be posted on the town website in the days ahead.
Although parking at the proposed development on Woburn Street dominated discussion at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, there were other topics on the agenda. The biggest news could have been what was missing. For the first time since March of 2020, there was no Covid-19 update to start the meeting.
Covid did find a way into the meeting, however, starting with a quarterly budget update from Town Accountant Sharon Angstrom. Starting on page 23 of the Select Board packet, the update was filled with big numbers that hinted at how Covid has made Angstrom’s job tougher in the past year.
The town’s bottom line has been affected by drops in items ranging from parking and compost stickers, to motor vehicle excise taxes, to dog licenses. In the middle of it all has been reimbursements for pandemic costs that come from FEMA and the Cares Act. But navigating those reimbursements is confusing. Angstrom said FEMA rejected $182,977 in town requests, a figure she expects the CARES Act to cover. Bottom line? “It’s crazy messy,” said Angstrom.
To complicate matters, Angstrom has been dealing with unemployment fraud, both personal and in Town Hall. She said she received a letter saying her unemployment claim had been approved.
“It’s a very big problem, not just in Massachusetts but across the country,” said Angstrom.
Economic Development Director Erin Schaeffer gave the board an update on the latest business activity in Reading, much of which can be seen driving down Main Street.
That activity includes four mixed-use 40R development projects, three 40B projects, and five new restaurants. Can you guess the five? The list includes The Charles (formerly in the space occupied by D’Amici’s), Drew’s Stews (467 Main), Common District Meeting House (Haven), Cal’s Creamery and Brick Oven Pizza (122 Main), and the Reading House of Bagels (162 Main).
The board voted 4-0 (Anne Landry was absent), to add a stop sign to the corner of Haverhill and Wakefield Streets. Wakefield is a busy side street and the goal is to stop drivers from rolling through the intersection onto an even busier Haverhill Street.
Reading is growing, and Town Clerk Laura Gemme updated the board on the process that’s expected to eventually lead to Reading going from eight precincts to nine. The recent census triggers that process and Gemme explained that it’s all about the numbers. No precinct may contain more than 4,000 residents over a 10-year period. With Reading’s estimated population growth taking the town to more than 26,000 residents, each precinct would creep closer to that 4,000 number. By adding a ninth precinct, the average falls below 3,000. But for now, Gemme said that eight precincts will be enough. The change to nine is expected for 2030. But boundary lines for some precincts could change meaning the precinct you voted in last April could be different for the 2021 town elections.
Between now and the end of September, Gemme and her staff will review and evaluate current precinct lines. The town will work with the Secretary of the Commonwealth, and all plans must be approved by the Local Election District Review Commission. The Select Board is also involved and must approve the new precinct boundaries by Oct. 30. The new precinct boundaries will take effect Dec. 31.
Board member Carlo Bacci again brought up the desire for Reading to have a farmer’s market, similar to what surrounding communities have.
“I would love to see a good-sized farmer’s market on the common,” said Bacci.
Bacci added that a big farmer’s market is “a lot of work,” and not something for volunteers.
“It’s a pretty big venture,” said Bacci.
Town Manager Bob LeLacheur updated the board on the status of Town Hall following the flooding last month. He said furniture is everywhere as workers move from room to room making repairs. It’s looking more and more like the return to in-person Select Board meetings will take place either at the Reading Public Library or the library at the high school.
With the Massachusetts State of Emergency set to expire June 15, all eyes will be on the legislature to see if emergency legislation that allowed for things like virtual Select Board meetings will be extended. Without new legislation, the Select Board will be forced to meet in-person starting June 15. There are a host of other issues that surround the end of the state of emergency. According to LeLacheur, it’s a long list.
“If people are like me, they don’t remember what those things are,” said LeLacheur. “The governor said, we’re going to need four weeks to work with the legislature to remember what we need to extend.”
LeLacheur also had words of praise for Town Moderator Alan Foulds for his work directing Town Meeting.
“Many of you could sit home in your living rooms and enjoy it. But a remote Town Meeting is far more work than a meeting in person for us. And I want to especially thank Alan, who did come under some criticism because things weren’t perfect, I guess. But honestly, respectfully, Town Meeting members need to be paying attention. Some of the comments he got were shocking, in terms of ‘I was busy doing this, I was busy doing that, can I vote, can I change my vote.’ He was frustrated and I shared that with him. But I thought he did a terrific job.”
The Select Board will meet again June 1.
