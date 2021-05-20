MEMORIAL DAY 2021 - The Town of Reading will forge ahead will plans to celebrate Memorial Day virtually later this month in a ceremony on the Town Common. The Memorial Day 2021 ceremony will be broadcast live by RCTV on May 31 beginning at 11 a.m. With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, volunteers decorated the downtown green-space (photo above) with 2,300 flags to remember Reading residents who served in the U.S. military.