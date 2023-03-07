READING - The Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA) last week advanced the town's proposed Killam Elementary School rebuilding project into the next phase of the agency's five-stage funding pipeline.
During a meeting in the MSBA’s Boston headquarters last Wednesday morning, the Killam proposal was one of three projects chosen by the state agency’s board of directors to proceed into the feasibility stage, where local and state officials will examine the best way to address a series of acessibility, building system, and educational program deficiencies within the 57,000 square foot school off of Charles Street.
“During the feasibility study phase, the Town and the MSBA will partner pursuant to the terms of the feasibility study agreement to find the most fiscally responsible and educationally appropriate solution to the problems identified at the J. Warren Killam Elementary School,” explained John K. McCarthy, the MSBA’s executive director, in a letter to the town on March 1.
“I do want to emphasize that this invitation to partner on a feasibility study is not approval of a project, but is strictly an invitation to the Town to work with the MSBA to explore potential solutions to the problems that have been identified,” added the executive director, who warned that should Reading ‘get ahead’ of the MSBA during the study, the community could lose out on a chance to receive state reimbursement dollars for the undertaking.
In a memo sent out in advance of tonight’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Fidel Maltez celebrated the recent milestone, which brings Reading that much closer to identifying a final solution for the antiquated school building. Currently, the Killam is the only educational facility in town that has not been updated over the past 30 years.
“This culminates a year’s worth of work from our Select Board, School Committee, town staff, school staff, and our state legislators. We are extremely proud of this achievement,” said Maltez in his memo to the Select Board.
Maltez, in a separate message sent out after last week’s MSBA decision, also reminded the community that Town Meeting already appropriated the $2.2 million needed to cover the cost of the new study. Should the MSBA ultimately agree to partner with Reading on constructing a new facility, at least a portion of that expense will be eligible for reimbursement.
In the coming weeks, according to the town manager and other local officials, the Killam School Building Committee will hire a project manager and an architectural firm to lead the study. The local board, along with its consulting team, will as part of the study examine school renovation options, as well as the possibility of constructing a new school on both the existing 7.28-acre site and alternative locations.
“A year ago, we received the exciting letter that the Killam school was invited into the first step in the MSBA process. We commonly say that the Killam is a wonderful school, despite the building’s challenges. This is because of amazing educators, engaged parents, dedicated students, and committed leadership,” said the town manager in a prepared statement. “While we know there will be challenges ahead, I can confidently say that our community fully supports this project and is committed to seeing this process through.”
Back in 2018, Gienapp Architects was asked by the town to create an elementary school master plan that addressed growing school capacity constraints across the district.
At the time, the district had already paid for the installation of new modular classrooms at three of the community’s four elementary schools, and central office administrators were also looking for additional space to accommodate the district’s growing pre-K and kindergarten programs.
In an initial report first released in the fall of 2019, the Danvers-based architectural firm presented nine different options, with overall pricetags that ranged between $52 million and $128 million, for alleviating classroom space shortages.
Two of those proposals called for constructing a new Killam Elementary School on the existing Charles Street property. Ultimately, the district informally sanctioned a plan which calls for the construction of a new two-story elementary school capable of housing between 660 and 725 students. To free up space at other buildings, around 115-students from across the district would then be redistricted to the new Killam.
Back in 2021, when the School Committee voted to seek state funding from the MSBA for the Killam school project, local officials estimated it would around $78 million to construct a new facility on Charles Street.
As with the subsequent March of 2022 announcement that the MSBA would formally consider Reading’s pitch for a new Killam School, the latest development does not guarantee state funding for the proposed undertaking.
However, the move into the study phase is being heralded by local officials as yet another victory in the town's quest to replace the 54-year-old building.
Since taking over the state's defunct school building assistance program in 2004, the MSBA has contributed more than $14 billion towards school construction projects. Currently, communities partnering with the state agency are generally reimbursed for 40-to-50 percent of “eligible” construction expenses - which do not include design elements like auditoriums or athletic fields and complexes.
The MSBA has made it clear that it will not accept previous studies commissioned by local municipalities as an official “MSBA” feasibility study.
