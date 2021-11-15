READING - This Wednesday the Reading Ad Hoc Town Manager Screening Committee will convene to begin the process of selecting Reading’s new Town Manager. The open portion of the meeting will consist of an election of committee chair and secretary and a presentation by Community Paradigm Associates on the Town Manager search process, open meeting law and public records requirements. The committee will then schedule candidate interviews and move into executive session for the remainder of the meeting to review resumes. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and can also be followed virtually on Zoom.
Reading boys XC, Elizabeth Donahue qualify for All-States
The RMHS boys cross country team had a strong showing at this weekend’s MIAA Division 1B championships, placing fourth overall as a team with 182 points to qualify for next week’s MIAA Division 1 All-State meet.
Ben Wallace (17th, 16:34.5), Robert Squires (22nd, 16:42.1) and Ryan Wallace (24th, 16:42.6) all finished in the top 25 overall and Brian Ronayne (38th, 16:59.7) and Graham Goodwin (81st, 17:45.6) rounded out the team’s top five.
The girls XC team placed 11th overall out of 23 in their meet. Elizabeth Donahue was the team’s top overall performer, placing eighth out of 155 with a time of 19:15.8 to earn an individual spot at All-States. Emily Bass (49th, 20:32.6), Molly Hackett (61st, 20:47.3), Maya Serrano (101st, 22:18.0) and Camryn Rafuse (113th, 23:13.4) rounded out the team’s top five.
Trash and recycling pickup delays
Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 25, all trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day following the holiday. For instance, if your pickup is usually Friday, it will be Saturday instead. Visit the town’s website for more details.
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Tuesday:
Cultural Council, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Town Manager Screening Committee, 5 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and Zoom.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Board of Health, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
