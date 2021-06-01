READING - More than five weeks out from the date when all Massachusetts adults became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, the state’s COVID-19 numbers have reached the lowest levels in nearly a year. According to the Mass Department of Public Health there is now only one community across the entire state listed as “red” in the COVID-19 report, that being Tisbury on Martha’s Vineyard. Lawrence and New Bedford, which have been in the red for most of the pandemic and were the last two big cities still listed last week, are now listed as “yellow.”
Though Reading’s coronavirus trend has flattened out, the town’s levels remain the lowest since last summer. The town is listed as “green” in the state report for the third straight week after reporting 18 new cases over a two-week period, a 1.13% positivity percentage and a 4.6 per 100,000 residents daily incidence rate. All of those figures are marginally up from the prior week, and the data reflects the two-week period from May 9 to May 22. The town’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated this past week, but as of May 20 the town was reporting only seven active cases.
---
Homebound vaccinations resume
With the updated guidance and resumption of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the town has reinstated its homebound vaccine program to help vaccinate residents who may not have the ability to get to a vaccine site on their own.
According to the town, a person is considered homebound if they cannot leave home under normal, everyday circumstances and/or if leaving home requires significant and taxing effort and assistance from another person. The town is working to identify individuals who are homebound, and anyone meeting the above description is encouraged to call 781-942-6653 to speak to a member of town staff Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
---
Art Walk returns
This September the Downtown Reading Art Walk will return for its third year, and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
---
Trash and recycling delayed
Due to the Memorial Day holiday trash and recycling pick-up will be delayed by one day this week. For those whose normal pickup day is Friday, trash and recycling will be picked up on Saturday this week.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
RMLD Board of Commissioners, 8:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Thursday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Health, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle and the Sports Editor for The Daily News of Newburyport. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.