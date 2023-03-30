Editor’s Note: Just before today’s edition of the Reading Chronicle was about to go to press, Town Manager Fidel Maltez reported that the two votes taken Wednesday night by SWEC were going to be vacated because the items weren’t included in the agenda. “We realized last night after the meeting that they were not posted on the agenda, and some people might have issues with it,” said Maltez. One vote was to go ahead with an RFI, the other authorizing Bacci to ask the Select Board to adjust SWEC’s charge.
READING – There’s now solid data to prove Reading residents love their recreation.
The results of a month-long survey to determine the best use for the town’s Symonds Way property were revealed Wednesday night at Town Hall in a meeting of the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC). The majority of residents want the 2.5 acres of buildable land devoted to some sort of recreational use.
“There’s a lot of support for using the land for recreation in one form or another,” said Jayne Wellman, who presented the results.
And, if that use involves pickleball, it’s even better.
“This is an ideal location for pickleball courts, the #1 growth sport in the country that spans ages 4-99,” said one respondent. “Virtually all residents of the town would be able to use it. No other use proposed [idea] does this. Ideally located also due to lack of impact on neighbors.”
More than 1,600 people took the survey with 96 percent residents. As important as the results were, it might not deserve the night’s headline. That’s because, at the continued urging of former Select Board member John Halsey, SWEC chair Carlo Bacci will ask the Select Board to, as Bacci said, “recharge the charge” and allow SWEC to consider all the town-owned property surrounding Burbank Arena.
Currently SWEC’s focus is limited to the 4.9 acres adjacent to Burbank. The 2.5 buildable acres is part of that 4.9-acre plot. When you add in the 35-foot buffer required for the surrounding wetlands, plus an easement along Range Road, the buildable area drops to 2.5 acres.
Halsey said a more holistic approach is needed.
“To not look at the area holistically is a mistake,” said Halsey. “You’ve got gigantic town-owned acreage adjacent as part of the Symonds area. When you look at the survey, there are a lot of requests, understandably. And then you look at keeping everything condensed in the 4.7 acres and you realize that you’re not going to be able to meet hardly any of the requests. I would urge the committee to revisit with the Select Board, to expand your scope, to holistically look at the entire space over there, which I think is about 150 acres.”
SWEC discussed the idea and agreed with Halsey.
“If we could expand the charge to include other land I would be all for it,” said SWEC member Andrew Dribin.
With a 6-1 vote, SWEC approved the idea of asking the Select Board to expand their scope. Angela Binda, also a member of the Recreation Committee, voted no because she didn’t want to take away from the work at Birch Meadow.
Back to the survey.
When asked, what are your top priorities for improving the quality of life in Reading, 67 percent said recreation.
When asked to rank what you wanted to do with the parcel at Symonds Way, outdoor athletic fields got the most support, followed by an indoor recreation center. Conservation land and green space was a close third.
With a number of respondents mentioning pickleball, it’s safe to say Reading’s growing love of the sport was behind many of the responses. But there were other responses, including a strong interest in a second skating rink next to Burbank.
“Our community would benefit tremendously from having a second ice sheet as Reading has one of the most incredible hockey communities in all of MA,” said one response. “As a coach in RYH, I talk with coaches from other towns and they’re amazed by the not only the quality of the reading program, but also the sheer size of the program. We have so many girls and boys, you women and young men who love the game of hockey. Adding an additional rink would be a big boost to the entire Reading community.”
There were other suggestions, including moving the Killam School to Symonds Way, putting the new senior/community center there, moving the compost center to Symonds and putting a dog park in the old spot, a swimming pool, and even a golf course.
Using the survey results, architect SV Design of Beverly did four drawings of a potential layout that included different combinations of lacrosse, soccer, shuffleboard, pickleball, basketball, tennis, skateboarding, a splash park, and even a dog park. The drawings were included in the SWEC meeting packet.
Two things are important to note. First, no costs were mentioned with any of the ideas. Second, the area contains contaminated land and depending on what the town decides to do with it, that contaminated land will have to be dealt with.
The idea of a public/private partnership on the site was discussed and led Bacci to propose the town issue a Request For Information (RFI). There are private companies with recreational facilities and sites all along Route 128 and the non-binding RFI could help whittle down the potential uses with suggestions from outside companies.
“It might be a good way to tell us what’s possible,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
The committee approved the idea and Maltez said the results of the RFI could be know by their next meeting in May.
The meeting started with Binda sharing a drawing of the area by the architect that showed eight pickleball courts in the parking lot behind Burbank. She said a resident showed the drawing to her and said Bacci was involved in the discussion.
“I think this puts the committee in a bad light. I was blindsided,” said Binda.
But Bacci denied having anything to do with it and Maltez said it was done by the architect and went no further because the land is controlled by Burbank, which has a 10-year lease on the property.
“The damage is, it looks like it was done by this committee,” said Nancy Twomey.
The Symonds Way survey is still available to do on the town’s website and will remain there through April.
