READING - The community’s COVID-19 positivity rate recently blew past a key 5 percent threshold just before district officials began recording a drastic resurgence in school-related infections.
According to a Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) report released late last week, Reading’s positivity rate rose to 6.11 percent during the latest April 3 to April 16 surveillance period - when some 96 residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Notably, not included in that data are some 38 viral cases detected within Reading Public Schools between April 17 and April 23. Just a week prior, according to the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the district had gone an entire week COVID-free.
Since March 19, when Reading’s COVID-19 positivity rate reached a 2022 low of 2.18 percent, local public health officials have been tracking a slow but steady uptick in new cases involving town residents. Reading’s positivity rate, a calculation based on the total number of town citizens who seeking out testing during a two-week timeframe, has now been climbing for four consecutive weeks.
In bad news for the community, Reading first surpassed the 5 percent threshold - which DPH officials have viewed as the dividing line between moderate and serious disease outbreaks - on April 9.
As reported in yesterday’s edition of the Reading Chronicle, public health officials also recently acknowledged that Middlesex County as a whole is now, based on CDC criteria, defined as at a “medium level” of risk from the viral contagion.
Reading is not alone in having surpassed the 5 percent positivity rate threshold, but in the general area, only North Reading with a 7.68 percent measurement has a higher rate. Neighboring Stoneham and Woburn most recently recorded positivity rates of 5.81 and 4.51 percent respectively, while Wilmington’s indicator currently sits at 2.91 percent. Wakefield recently recorded a 5.37 percent positivity rate.
Also nearly doubling since early April is Reading’s case positivity rate, which now stands at 24.8. A week prior, Reading’s case incidence rate, which compares new infections over a 14-period to population size, was pegged at 18.6.
Despite the recent resurgence in cases, Reading’s current outbreak indicators are still significantly lower than the record highs recorded in January, when positivity rates reached 19 percent and case incidence rates peaked at 220.
According to the latest figures from DESE and the local school district, most of the latest cases involving school populations were detected at the Wood end School, where 10 students and a staff member recently contracted the viral infection.
Four students at RMHS and two pupils and three staff members at the Parker Middle School also tested positive for COVID-19 between April 17 and April 23.
Since the 2021-2022 academic year began last fall, a total of 1,188 students and staff members in Reading’s Public Schools have been infected by the contagion.
