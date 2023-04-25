READING - With the legislative assembly challenging a proposed overarching shift in trash collection policies, Town Meeting members last night refused to appropriate $900,000 to purchase some 15,000 standardized refuse and recycling containers.
During Monday’s Annual Town Meeting in RMHS’ auditorium, Town Manager Fidel Maltez’s proposal to begin reducing the town’s total garbage and recycling tonnage by issuing standard 64-gallon trash and recycling barrels faced substantial criticism.
Though Town Meeting members did credit Maltez for his proactive approach in trying to handle escalating trash disposal costs, Article 13 detractors argued citizens were entitled to know more about whether privately procured barrels would be allowed instead of the town-issued containers, the manner in which requests for smaller containers would be handled, and how much households would be charged for exceeding the weekly 64-gallon trash limits.
As a result, a sufficient number of Town Meeting members, worried that everyday citizens had not yet been given a chance to openly debate the policy matters underpinning the $900,000 funding request, came together to defeat Article 13. Ultimately, the financial request, which a majority of Town Meeting members supported in a 95-to-62 vote, fell just 10 supporters shy of the two-thirds majority needed to pass.
“I think it’s important we have the discussion about the policy,” said Town Meeting member Eric Gaffen, in a sentiment that was shared by several other speakers on Monday night. “If we’re going to spend $900,000 on something, I’d at least like to understand how it will be implemented. If we vote yes tonight, we might not have the opportunity to discuss those additional elements.”
Last winter, Maltez, predicting Reading’s annual curbside waste disposal services budget will at least double once the existing deal with Republic Services expires in June of 2026, urged the Select Board to back his plan to issue uniformly-sized trash and recycling barrels to each homeowner in the community.
The idea behind the change, Assistant DPW Director Chris Cole told Town Meeting members on Monday night, is two-fold.
First, the 64-gallon limit on the amount of trash local residents can cart out to the curb each week should help reduce the overall trash tonnage being hauled to Covanta’s incinerator plant in Haverhill. Presently, Reading is bringing at least 7,000 tons of waste to Covanta facilities each year, and the town is paying roughly $95 a ton in so-called tipping fees to dump trash there.
However, town officials are worried that base tipping fee will climb to roughly $147 a ton when a successor contract is negotiated in 2025.
“To give you some perspective on what other communities are spending, Newburyport, which is smaller than Reading, recently opened bids on a 1-year disposal contract with Covanta and saw the contract price increase by over 50 percent,” Cole warned on Monday night.
Secondly, the new waste and recycling containers, which are fashioned for use by automated or mechanized garbage trucks, will help Reading’s next trash hauler reduce labor costs. Hypothetically, a portion of that savings for either Republic Services or Reading’s next waste disposal company will be passed back to the community in the form of a lower-priced contract offer.
“We have to plan for the future now, because the train is coming,” warned Cole, who gave a lengthy presentation to the assembly on the town’s strategy for reducing its curbside trash and recycling hauling contract expenses, which in FY’24 will reportedly amount to $1.18 million.
“Danvers, which has a very similar population to Reading, opened bids for a new rubbish and recycling contract a little over a month ago. Republic Services was the low bidder and [the new annual contract cost] will be going from $900,000 to $1.8 million. That’s an increase of 200 percent,” the assistant DPW director later elaborated.
Various town residents, though agreeing the switch to standardized barrels appeared to make sense, questioned other undecided elements of Maltez’s proposal, such as the imposition of new fees for households that exceed the weekly 64-gallon trash limits.
Earlier this winter, the town manager suggested families which generate a considerable amount of trash each week can opt to lease a second garbage barrel for a still-to-be-determined charge that is expected to range between $150 and $200.
For those doing a fall or spring cleanup or throwing a party where extra trash is generated, the town will also consider the sale of 30-gallon overflow bags in local grocery and convenience stores for between $2 to $3.
And though Cole suggested most residents would not need to lease an extra barrel - as the average household reportedly threw out just 57.3 gallons of trash on a weekly basis last year - many Town Meeting members weren’t buying that argument.
“Your average of 64 gallons a household, I think that data is garbage,” remarked Mark Ventura of Precinct 2. “My family-of-five, I’ll fill two 64-gallon buckets…For the middle class family, inflation is already through the rough. Interest rates are through the roof. Food prices are through the roof. Now we’re going to add extra costs to the 80 percent of families that will probably need an extra bin. When does it end?”
“People who speak in averages are unwilling to look at the variations that normally happen. We all behave differently. The average describes no one,” later said John Arena of Precinct 1. “I find it onerous that you’re proposing to charge a [$200 a year] lease of a [trash barrel] that costs $59.”
