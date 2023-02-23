READING – A lot of time has passed since Reading residents have heard about Lot 5.
Way back on Nov. 23, 2021 the Select Board finalized the purchase of the ½-acre site from the Meadow Brook Golf Club with the goal of creating a parking lot that connected to the Town Forest. Since then, there has been talk of creating an easement to allow the connection and that discussion with Meadow Brook is still ongoing. But for the most part, Lot 5 took a back seat in 2022 to other town interests, like hiring a town manager and pursuit of a new senior center.
But behind the scenes the town has been working with the National Heritage & Endangered Species program, a division of the state’s Fisheries & Wildlife department, to secure all the necessary permits. And recent news, discussed at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, could mean the lot will be ready for residents by early 2024.
Much of the 2022 delay was because of the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act and the regulations attached to it.
Portions of the regulations refer to prohibiting “the Take” of state-listed species. As stated in the state’s Jan. 25 letter to the town, “The Take of state-listed species is defined as in reference to animals … harm … kill …. Disrupt the nesting, breeding, feeding or migratory activity … and in reference to plants … collect, pick, kill, transplant, cut or process … Disruption of nesting, breeding, feeding, or migratory activity may result from, but is not limited to, the modification, degradation, or destruction of Habitat of state-listed species.”
Who knew building a small parking lot could be so complicated?
The bottom line in the Fisheries & Wildlife letter was, “this project will not result in a Take of state-listed species.” In other words, go ahead with your parking lot.
That was the news at the Select Board meeting. After months of work to get the necessary permits, the project is a go.
Reading became owners of Lot 5 after the October 2021 Special Town Meeting. Town counsel Ivria Fried explained the discussion on Oct. 21, Day 2 of Town Meeting.
“Meadow Brook and Bancroft, with Bancroft the developer here, entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell all five lots,” explained Fried. “The town, under Chapter 61B, Section 9, has an option to step into the shoes of the buyer and purchase all five lots. The case law is clear that we can’t exercise on only one of those lots or two of those lots, we need to step into the shoes of the buyer and buy all five of the lots. Bancroft came to the town and offered the town the ability to buy lot 5 only, for $450,000. Meadow Brook agreed to that.”
After debating everything from purchasing all five lots to just one, the motion to purchase Lot 5 for $450,000 passed, 121-40. That cost came down to $300,000 with news early last year that the state gave the town a $150,000 grant for the site.
Now, with permits in hand, the next step for Lot 5 is Article 5 of April Town meeting. Though not mentioned in the article, it amends the operating budget for various town needs, one of which is $27,500 for construction drawings and the creation of a bid package, allowing the entire project to go out to bid. Tuesday’s Select Board packet contained numerous design drawings of the site, done by Reading engineering firm Weston & Sampson.
Lot 5 will have 17 parking spaces including two handicap spots. The lot will be gravel, with the two handicap spots being asphalt. The lot will have a wooden guard rail and two portable toilets. As many as 25 trees will be taken down. If the additional $27,500 is approved, the project will go out to bid and Reading could have a new Grove Street parking area by early 2024.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing Tuesday. Board member Chris Haley questioned the town’s transparency in going ahead with the project.
“We have plans done, a parking lot, etc., with zero public input on any of this since we bought it,” said Haley. “I understand that this is most likely the best option for over there. I understand it’s super unsafe. But I just wonder how we skip by all of these things.”
But Maltez explained that he and Conservation Administrator Chuck Tirone had walked the area several times and spoken to abutters and that the Conservation Commission had two public hearings on the plan, including one Jan. 25.
Haley also questioned why there were two portable toilets at the lot.
“Where do people go to the bathroom,” said Haley after playing pickleball at Memorial Park. “The answer is they don’t. Now we’re going to be putting bathrooms over there for 17 parking spots when we have these other locations that are just filled with a billion people. It just doesn’t sit with me.”
That led to a discussion about portable toilets across town fields, with some inevitable humor.
“Historically, it’s been a challenge,” said chair Mark Dockser. “When my kids grew up, there were no bathrooms anywhere. That doesn’t mean you don’t have to go to the bathroom. It just means there were no places to go.”
“I don’t want to be advocating for porta potties everywhere in Reading, but it just … I don’t know,” said Haley. “I think it would be better for neighbors to see kids going in there, as opposed to wherever they’re going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.