READING - A handful of local residents fanned out across two of the community’s cemeteries this morning to clear off veteran’s markers in preparation for Reading’s first Memorial Day parade in three years on Monday.
According to Reading Veterans Service Officer Kevin Bohmiller and veterans’ advocates like retired firefighter Arthur Vars, the dedicated volunteers began clearing off any signs of grass overgrowth or debris from Forest Glen markers on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. and were back at it early this morning at the Charles Lawn and Wood End Cemeteries.
The group will return to all four locations over the weekend to place a flag by each of town’s 2,300 markers and headstones.
Though the town cancelled its traditional Memorial Day Parade in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the community still held virtual and limited in-person ceremonies on the Town Common. But according to Bohmiller, who spoke with The Reading Chronicle while walking the grounds at Charles Lawn this morning, he sure is glad to be getting back to normal.
“It’s been three years. We haven’t done ceremonies in all of our cemeteries for a while, and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Bohmiller.
On Monday, Reading’s resumption of its annual Memorial Day Parade will begin on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. by the American Legion hall on Ash Street and proceed directly to Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Featuring appearances by the Reading Police Color Guard a rendition of the National Anthem played by the RMHS Band, and welcome remarks from Town Manager Fidel Maltez, various Select Board members and State Rep. Bradley Jones and State Senator Jason Lewis will also address the crowd throughout the event.
The ceremony’s featured guest speaker will be retired US Navy Capt. Brendan Gray, an Irish emigrant to the United States who received his commission from the US Naval Academy in 1977.
Later becoming a naval aviator and commander of a US Navy squadron based in Hawaii, Gray piloted P-3 Orions and other aircraft while deployed in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
He also served in Italy as commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Naples for three separate US and Nato military installations in the region, where some 14,800 military and civilian workers and families were stationed. One of his last assignments before retirement was a stint as first Deputy Commander, Navy Region Europe, where the Navy captain was responsible for security, force protection, and day-to-day operations at various bases across the continent.
After making the first stop at Laurel Hill, the Memorial Day Parade will stop at Forest Glen Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., by Charles Lawn Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., and at Wood End Cemetery at 12 noon. Various speakers will address attendees at each stop, where musical performances, a wreath placing ceremony, and the playing of Taps will also take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.