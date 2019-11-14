READING – Superintendent of Schools John Dohertyat the November 12th Town Meeting announced the winners of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Award for Academic and Community Excellence. He made the announcement as part of his annual State of the School Address to Town Meeting.
The students named to receive the annual award were seniors Alli Thompkins and Lucas Marden.
The section of the speech announcing the award winners appears below.
“ I want to begin this evening by recognizing two Reading Memorial High School Seniors who are the recipients of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Award for Academic and Community Excellence. It is always difficult to select these students, given how many deserving candidates we have here at Reading Memorial High School. The two students being recognized this evening have demonstrated strong academic skills, participate in extracurricular and community service activities, and are currently in the top 5% of their graduating class. I have had the opportunity to meet with them and they are genuinely great kids, which is a tribute to their families who are here this evening as well. It is with honor and pride that I present this award to our first recipient who was a student at the Barrows Elementary School and Parker Middle School, is currently a class officer for the RMHS Student Government and is a member of the Middlesex League Champion girls swim team. This student is president of the Cradles to Crayons Club, a group that collects donations of clothing, shoes, books, and other essential items for children in need. She also volunteers her time at the YMCA Sunday Swim for students with disabilities.”
“A member of the National Honor Society, this student has taken or is currently taking a total of 10 Advanced Placement Classes at the Reading Public Schools. Currently, she is enrolled in AP English Literature, AP Statistics, AP Government, AP Spanish, AP Physics, and the History and Science of Epidemic Diseases. This recipient envisions a career in molecular biology, and has applied to Northeastern University, Johns Hopkins University, College of William and Mary, University of Pennsylvania, Villanova University, and Washington University in St. Louis. When asked which teachers had the greatest impact on her educational journey, she said RMHS science teacher Ray Albright, RMHS math teacher Jane Shea, and Parker Teacher Brian Cormier.
It is with great pleasure tonight that I recognize Allison Thompkins. Allison, please come forward to receive the 2019 Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent’s Award.”
“Tonight’s second recipient attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Parker Middle School and is a captain for the RMHS Gymnastics Team. Academically, this student is currently taking several high level courses including AP Government, AP French, AP US History, AP Physics C, Honors Poetry, and Multivariable Calculus. A member of the National Honor Society, this student is also very involved in community service activities, including the YMCA Sunday swim where he works with students with disabilities and is one of the leaders for the group.”
“Next year, he plans on majoring in Biomedical Engineering or Material Science and is applying to University of Pennsylvania, United States Naval Academy, Stanford University, MIT, Northeastern University, and the University of Michigan.
The teachers who have had a significant impact on this student’s journey are RMHS Teacher Math Teacher Bob Mooney, RMHS Chemistry Teacher Frank Buono, and Parker Middle School Math Teacher Brian Cormier.”
“ It’s a great honor to introduce to you, Lucas Marden! Lucas, please come forward and accept the MASS 2019 Superintendent’s Award for Academic Excellence.”
““Congratulations, Allison and Lucas!”
These students, together with the dedicated educators who have supported them each and every day, are quite honestly the living personification of the state of our schools.”
