Andrea Fiorillo was recently appointed Head of Research and Reader Services for the Reading Public Library (RPL). She has been with RPL for 8 years and her background as well as experience make her ideally suited for her new responsibilities. Her job incorporates a variety of tasks including helping patrons find information, resources for research, or a good book to read. She helps with collection development, sits on several committees, directs the homebound delivery service, outreach to older adults, and manages a series of lectures, performances, and workshops.
Andrea grew up in libraries in Oregon where her mother worked as a librarian. She decided to become a public librarian as it offered her the best opportunity to combine intellectual curiosity with public service. Right out of college, Andrea worked as a volunteer for Americorps and then went to join a private, non-profit serving at-risk youth and their families advocating for and mentoring children and young adults 4 to 18 years of age.
According to Andrea, one of the greatest challenges for herself and her colleagues is finding time to do all the things they think-up. Library programs are specifically designed for all ages, from babies to children, to teens and young adults, mature adults and seniors, as well as multi-generational events meant to bring everyone together. Different areas of the renovated library are geared to meet these specific audience needs. For example, the lower floor conference rooms are equipped with up-to-date audio/visual technology and are always booked.
Andrea says the two year exile to the “window-less strip mall warehouse” temporary library on General Way was well worth the wait and the library’s activity today confirms that. By the way, Reading’s library leads the way in per-capita circulation among the 29 libraries that make-up the North Shore’s Noble Network. There has been an uptick in visits to the renovated library which once was the home of the “Highland Avenue Elementary School”.
Andrea advocated for the inclusion of the “Innovation Studio” in the new design. She calls it a “room of requirement” offering many creative, collaborative programs with community partners such as “The Cozy Project”, a drop-in charitable knitting group and “Girls Who Code”, a computer programming workshop series. If there isn’t a class happening in the Innovation Studio, it is open to the public.
Among Andrea’s Research and Reader’s Services duties is the library’s “Lifelong Learning” series for adults held in the Community Room. Upcoming events in early 2020 include “Climbing Mount Everest with Craig John and “Motherhood Across Borders: Stories of Migration, Separation, and Resilience” with Boston College professor Gabrielle Oliveira.
Craig John is a Groton resident who will present a multimedia program on his ascents of Mt. Everest. He first climbed Everest in 1998 and then again in 2018. Gabrielle Oliveira’s new book “Motherhood Across Borders” features stories of Mexican mothers moving between New York and Mexico, capturing the poignant, mundane, tragic, and frustrating aspects of mothering from afar.
Reading Elder Services partners with Andrea to host monthly “Memory Cafés”, a program for people with memory loss and their care givers who can socialize, participate in an activity and make new friends in an accepting environment. They meet the second Monday of each month where refreshments, different activities and entertainment are provided, specifically designed to support their needs.
Andrea indicates that visitors seeing the new library for the first time are overwhelmingly positive about the space, customer service and computer connectivity for on-line services such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Consumer Reports. You can stream movies or TV shows, access the Reading Memorial High School yearbooks since 1892 or get help with SAT prep with on-line tutoring.
Andrea feels the library is more vital than ever and that the vote to fund its renovation is both an investment in Reading’s history and its future. Fully one-third of its renovation cost of $18 million was funded by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners through a grant written by Ruth Urell, RPL’s former director.
Andrea would like the library to continue flourishing, maintaining positive relationships between staff and community, anticipating what’s next, and always responding to the community needs. The staff is doing just that. They are experienced, creative, love their jobs, and have a strong sense of mission. In summary, the RPL provides many paths to earning, connecting, and enjoying all that the information age has to offer.
Andrea has a BA in Religious Studies from Lewis & Clark College in Oregon where she minored in Dance and took as many literature classes as humanly possible. She received her Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science at Simmons College in Boston. Her husband Willy is a geneticist and Strategic Advisor to the Dean of Harvard’s Medical School. They have a daughter Annie who is 27 and an Artist & Filmmaker living in Utah and son Dante, who is 17 and a senior at Cambridge Rindge & Latin.
She considers Reading a very supportive and warm community and expresses her sincere appreciation for their past and future support of the library. Reiterating the poster currently hanging in the Innovation Studio, “We Are Engaging, Contributing, Enriching”, WE ARE READING.
