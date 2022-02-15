READING - In a debate that comes just a week after Reading’s Board of Health dropped a community masking mandate, the local School Committee on Thursday begin debating the future of facial coverings in local schools.
With an “Omicron” variant surge in new COVID-19 cases now in full retreat in Reading and neighboring communities, the town’s School Committee is now tasked with making a controversial decision over whether local students and staff members will be required to mask-up past Feb. 28, when a statewide mandate will expire.
Based on an agenda posted for this Thursday’s School Committee meeting, the elected officials are expected to vote on unspecified changes to the district’s masking policy. The masking policy discussion is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. under the “old business” portion of the meeting.
Mass. Governor Charles Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley last week called for the end of a statewide school masking order, citing data that purportedly supports the oft-cited contention that COVID-19 does not easily spread within classroom settings.
Per Riley and Baker, once the statewide mask mandate ends at the end of this month, local School Committees - who last summer were stripped of their authority to set facial covering rules - will once again be handed the political hot potato of deciding whether to extend community-specific facial covering guidelines.
In recent days, Reading parents and citizens have sent no fewer than 27 emails to the School Committee asking the local officials to either end or extend the facial covering protocols.
Thursday’s scheduled debate comes as the latest data from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) suggests that the district has survived the worst of the “Omicron” variant surge that resulted in dozens of staffing absences in the weeks after Christmas vacation.
According to a DESE report from last Thursday, between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, a total of 29 local students and staff members tested positive for the viral contagion. Just one of those cases involved an adult educator.
Just a week prior, the district had recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases that involved individuals with links to the school district.
During the height of the latest COVID-19 surge, which for Reading school populations took place between Jan. 6 and Jan. 26, at least 798 new COVID-19 cases - including 62 infections involving school staffers - were linked to the district.
