READING – At the most recent meeting of the School Committee, Assistant Superintendent for Learning and Teaching Sarah Hardy gave a lengthy presentation on the MCAS Test results from the spring 2022 exam, the results of which were recently released by the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Reading’s scores while higher than State scores, as expected, showed a similar decline from 2019 and partial rebound from the drop in 2021 scores with 2022 scores still well below those prior to COVID.
The epidemic closed schools in spring of 2020 and resulted in no MCAS tests in 2020 and abbreviated versions of the test in 202l as Reading resorted to hybrid learning models and struggled to reopen in school learning during the 2020-2021 school year.
The nearly across the board drop in Reading scores when compared to test results prior to COVID prompted statements of concern by the School Com. paired with expectations for an increase in the scores to be given this spring due to the remedial efforts and new curriculums introduced last year and this year.
Hardy reported the 2022 tests could only be compared to 2019 due to COVID and explained that the Reading scores while higher than the State percentage of test takers meeting or exceeding achievement levels showed a similar drop and partial rebound and the grade 10 science exam was a new test which could not be compared to 2019. The only improvement in scores over the eight testing grade levels occurred in Grade 10 in the ELA test and grade four in the math test with level scores in grade five ELA and grade eight science. Math and ELA (English) tests were administered in eight grade levels while science tests were comparable only in grades five and eight with a new test in grade 10.
All grade levels showed over half of the Reading students exceeded or meeting grade level expectations on the tests with two thirds of the students in grades six and 10 math, grade six ELA and grade five science meeting or exceeding grade level and 75% of grade 10 students reaching that threshold in ELA.
School Com. member Tom Wise told Hardy he would like to see Reading’s scores compared to similar towns to get a better idea how the Reading schools were doing. He advocated comparing Reading to peer communities, not the State averages which include a lot of less affluent towns and disadvantaged communities.
Comparison
A subsequent analysis by the Chronicle of the five towns abutting Reading showed Reading’s scores were exceeded by North Reading which was at the top of the six communities followed by Lynnfield. Under the state’s test scoring system a total average scaled score of 500 to 529 on each of the three testing areas would indicate students were meeting grade level expectations, scores of 470 to 499 would generally indicate students partially met expectations. Reading students scored 505 on English. 503 in math and 508 in science for a three test total of 1516.
North Reading’s scores were higher in all three testing areas for a total of 1526 and Lynnfield totaled 1518. The remaining communities were Stoneham-1500, Wakefield-1500, Wilmington -1498, and Woburn-1486. The State’s average score was 1483.
Scores for other area communities include Winchester-1531, Arlington-1529, Andover- 1526, and Burlington-1499.
School Committee members expressed their praise for Joshua Eaton School which led the five elementary schools in MCAS scoring approximately a half dozen years after being placed on the State’s watch list for underperforming schools.
School Com. Chair Shawn Brandt pointed to Eaton’s score as the highest of the elementary schools and a very positive sign which reflected the district’s efforts to improve the school following the low rating by the State.
School Com. member Erin Gaffen commented that they talk a lot about collaboration between schools and wondered why Eaton had the highest score and what could be learned from the turnaround at Eaton.
It was also pointed out that Coolidge Middle School enjoyed high MCAS scores.
According to the presentation Student growth percentiles for the grades tested in the spring of 2022 all showed typical student growth expectations except for grade six in English and grade seven in math which scored in the high growth category.
Moving Forward
Hardy closed her one hour presentation and discussion with suggested next steps for the district to improve learning in the local schools. Moving forward she proposed :
● District strategic plan goal areas designed to address student growth and achievement
● Fidelity of implementation of new curricular materials and instructional methods (ARC Core, Illustrative Math, enVision Math)
● Utilizing assessment to drive instruction and interventions (i-Ready, IRLA, Early Literacy Screenings; Elementary math common assessments)
● Focus on instructional leadership training and development for leaders (Instructional Leadership Teams for principals, RMHS Dept. Heads, District Data Team)
● Continued review of curriculum and instructional practices (Middle School Literacy Leadership Team, High school curriculum review and adoption process)
● Utilizing interventions and increasing time on learning (Vacation and summer academies, RMHS Tier 2 Academic Support Center, Scheduling workshops at all levels.
Hardy said at the October 6th meeting individual schools should now have their scores and parents should expect their child’s scores in the mail by October15.
