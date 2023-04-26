READING - Agreeing to place more than $620,000 into a special account on Monday night, Town Meeting voters kept Reading on track with a methodical and forward-thinking mission to slowly pay off the community’s $60 million other post employment (OPEB) liability.
During the first night of Reading’s Annual Town Meeting in RMHS’s auditorium, the assembly quickly and without debate okayed Article 7, which formally sweeps some $620,500 in FY’23 budget funds into an OPEB Trust Fund established several years ago.
Roughly $120,500 of the funding in Article 7 is being set aside to cover obligations to water and sewer department personnel, while the remaining $500,000 will cover anticipated OPEB expenditures for all other town workers.
In FY’22, the town deposited a much lower sum of $350,000 into the trust fund, while in FY’20 and FY’21, a combined $1.49 million was transferred into the special account.
According to Town Accountant Sharon Angstrom, Town Meeting members already approved the OPEB allocation last spring as part of the FY’23 budget. However, in order to be sure the community can respond to unexpected health insurance expenditures that may arise mid-year in the annual budget cycle, the town waits until the end of the fiscal year before officially making the trust fund deposit.
The outstanding debt is primarily related to costs associated with delivering promised health insurance benefits to current and future Reading Retirement System pensioners.
According to Angstrom, in recent years, the town has started fully funding all benefits due to water and sewer department personnel, but given the massive size of the remaining $60 million in debt obligations, Reading is trying to make regular contributions to chip away at the liability for all other classes of workers.
“The general fund is insufficient to fully cover the annual requirement, so it’s just a portion of what we should be funding,” the town accountant explained. “The hope is that once we fully fund our pensions in 2031, we can redirect that [annual contribution] to the OPEB liability.”
Not to be confused with the community's unfunded pension obligations, OPEB deals strictly with state and local retirement systems' inability to cover financial obligations for retiree benefits, including the provision of promised medical, dental, disability, and life insurance coverage.
Back in 2001, the Government Accountability Standards Board (GASB) directed all cities and towns to begin the process of calculating the size of their OPEB funding gaps, as virtually no community had any reasonable grasp on those figures.
As the result of subsequent GASB statements, initial estimates of each community's OPEB debts, for both active and retired workers, were released in 2014. However, with workers continually flowing in and out of the system - and returns on investment income resulting in further changes to liability balances - the size of the debt is in constant flux.
Per a 2022 report from the state’s Public Employee Retirement Administrator Commission (PERAC), Reading’s total OPEB obligations at one point stood at approximately $73 million.
At the advice of Reading’s Finance Committee, the town in 2018 adopted fiscal guidelines that recommend “no less than 5 percent of the estimated premium costs for employees and retirees covered by the general fund be set aside in the following fiscal year…as a preliminary OPEB contribution.”
Thanks to that policy, Reading’s $59.7 million obligation for general fund OPEB obligations is now 12.46 percent funded.
Though many of the town’s immediate neighbors are also setting aside money now to address the long-ignored financial issue, the state is not yet requiring municipalities to begin paying for their OPEB obligations.
As Angstrom explained on Monday night, under current plans, the community will begin making larger deposits into the trust fund once the town pays off its unfunded pension system liabilities in 2031.
State officials are requiring all cities and towns to fully-fund by 2040 pension system obligations - which involve the monthly living stipends promised to system retirees.
Reading, according to PERAC estimates, needs to pay off $47.8 million as of July 1 in order to fully cover its unfunded pension system debt. Next year’s budget calls for steering just over $6.1 million to meet the town’s 2031 payback schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.