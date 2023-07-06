READING - The Killam School Building Committee recently authorized Town Manager Fidel Maltez to enter into contract negotiations with Collier’s Project Management to serve as the operator’s project manager (OPM) for a potential new school construction project.
During a remote meeting held at the end of last month, Maltez explained that first-ranked OPM candidate Terva Corporation, a small Whitttinsville based firm that is relatively new to the Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA) funding and construction process, agreed to yank its bid on the Killam School project after two other competitors accused the company of misrepresenting its level of expertise.
Colliers, which scored second-highest in a subcommittee ranking of the six firms that submitted bids for the services contract, was not one of the two companies to lodge the recent protests with the MSBA. And as Killam School Building Committee member Nancy Twomey would later make clear, though many local officials were looking forward to working with Terva Corp., Colliers’ experienced staff is more than qualified to take on the role.
“Colliers was rated very high, so it’s not like it’s like they’re the bottom choice by any stretch of the imagination,” the Killam School Building Committee member said.
“They’re the second biggest firm in New England, and I believe they said they have 1,500 employees in their Boston office alone,” a like-minded Maltez would later comment.
The town manager, who had already drawn up the necessary contract paperwork for Colliers’ to consider, told board members he is confident a tentative agreement can be inked in time for approval by MSBA’s Board of Directors at their July 10 meeting.
Though much of the conversation around the Terva complaints could not be heard due to technical difficulties with the remote meeting recording, various Killam School Building Committee members rejected the notion that the consulting team misrepresented itself.
In fact, according to board member John Coote, who sat on the subcommittee that screened all of the OPM bids and ranked those six submissions based upon face-to-face interviews with representatives from each firm, Terva Corporation was very up-front about its new entry into the realm of MSBA-funded school construction projects. What sold the selection panel, Coote and others board members say, was pledges by Terva Corp. to assign a dedicated team of consultants to the Reading undertaking.
Given that the recent challenges could have delayed the entire Killam project timeline as they worked their way through the state’s bid protest hearing process, Coote would later describe Terva Corp. officials’ decision to withdraw their submission as a prime example of their professionalism.
“I thought it was incredibly gracious for Terva to withdraw the way they did,” the OPM selection subcommittee member said. “I think it speaks to the caliber of their professionalism to see that we were being put in a difficult situation.”
Once the MSBA signs off on the OPM, local officials will be able to turn their attention towards hiring an architect, which will help the local building committee explore possible replacement options for the 57,000 square foot elementary school off of Charles Street.
Back in March of 2022, the MSBA invited the community into its five-stage funding pipeline. Currently, the town is moving towards the process’ feasibility stage, in which the OPM and still-to-be-named architectural firm will explore options for renovating or rebuilding the aging elementary school. The MSBA formally advanced the town into the feasibility stage in March.
Back in 2018, Gienapp Architects was asked by the town to create an elementary school master plan that addressed growing school capacity constraints across the district.
At the time, the district had already paid for the installation of new modular classrooms at three of the community’s four elementary schools, and central office administrators were also looking for additional space to accommodate the district’s growing pre-K and kindergarten programs.
In an initial report first released in the fall of 2019, the Danvers-based architectural firm presented nine different options, with overall pricetags that ranged between $52 million and $128 million, for alleviating classroom space shortages.
Two of those proposals called for constructing a new Killam Elementary School on the existing Charles Street property. Ultimately, the district informally sanctioned a plan which calls for the construction of a new two-story elementary school capable of housing between 660 and 725 students. To free up space at other buildings, around 115-students from across the district would then be redistricted to the new Killam.
Back in 2021, when the School Committee voted to seek state funding from the MSBA for the Killam school project, local officials estimated it would around $78 million to construct a new facility on Charles Street.
Since taking over the state's defunct school building assistance program in 2004, the MSBA has contributed more than $14 billion towards school construction projects. Currently, communities partnering with the state agency are generally reimbursed for 40-to-50 percent of “eligible” construction expenses - which do not include design elements like auditoriums or athletic fields and complexes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.