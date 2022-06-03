READING – The Reading Community Garden at Mattera Conservation Area is growing.
The public is invited to attend the official ribbon-cutting, which will take place on June 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Community Garden, 1481 Main Street, in Reading.
Special guests include the Town’s state legislative delegation, Senator Jason Lewis, Representative Brad Jones, and Representative Rich Haggerty, who together secured $10,000 in the state budget to launch the garden. Town staff and community volunteers who worked to select, design, and prepare the site will also attend the event.
The Reading Community Garden includes 16 individual raised garden plots filled with organic soil and compost, and watered through a drip irrigation system. In spring 2022, residents were invited to apply for one of the plots, paying a $50 fee toward costs of maintaining the garden. With more than 16 applications received, final assignments were made by random drawing. Gardeners use organic practices to grow an assortment of vegetables and herbs for their own use. Excess harvests may be donated to the Reading Food Pantry, which also has its own plot, thanks to a generous donor and gardeners. In addition to the individual plots, two larger pollinator gardens will be planted and maintained by volunteers.
More information is available on the Town website https://www. readingma.gov/535/Community-Garden- at-Mattera or by email at Reading CommunityGardens@gmail.com.
