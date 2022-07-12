READING – Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA), the largest girl serving organization in Massachusetts and 10th largest Girl Scout council in the United States, elected Kelly Corwin of Reading to serve as its First Vice Chair of the Board during the council’s recent Annual Meeting.
Voting members of the council virtually elected this year’s slate, which includes ten new adult board members, four new girl board members, and one new Board Nominating and Development Committee member.
Kelly Corwin is a Senior Vice President with State Street’s Client division. Kelly has over 25 years of experience supporting world class asset management firms. Before joining State Street in 2007, Kelly held the position of Director of Global Client Service for MFS Investment Management. She also worked at Putnam Investments as a Senior Vice President overseeing the Global Client Service teams and at MDT Advisers (now Federated Investors) in various operational and marketing roles. Kelly started her career at State Street Research and Management (now BlackRock) in the Portfolio Administration department.
Throughout her career, Kelly has focused on ensuring that client needs are known and expectations exceeded by leading large-scale projects to enhance the overall client experience, address regulatory changes, and improve operating effectiveness. She is a member of the Villanova Finance Department Advisory Committee. Kelly earned a BS in finance from Villanova University.
Kelly joined the Board of Directors in 2017. She currently serves on the Board Nominating and Development Committee and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee.
“Our Board of Directors are so vital to helping advance the Girl Scouts mission,” said Barbara Fortier, Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. “Our organization is fully dedicated to providing all girls, no matter their circumstances, unmatched opportunities to be their best selves, champion causes, embrace the outdoors, and gain perspectives from peers outside their social circles. Kelly has been a dedicated member of the organization for many years and I look forward to working with her in her new role as First Vice Chair.”
For more information on Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, please
visit their website, www.gsema.org, or follow their social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, for the latest updates on the organization.
About Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts
Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) is 30,000 strong, with 20,000 girls and 10,000 volunteers in 178 communities in eastern Massachusetts, building girl scouts of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. GSEMA is the largest girl serving organization in Massachusetts and the 10th largest Girl Scout council in the United States. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, join, or learn more, visit gsema.org.
