READING - Schools’ Superintendent Dr. John Doherty believes the district needs to reclassify the central office’s human resources (HR) manager position in order to identify a suitable replacement for former HR Administrator Jennifer Bove.
Last week, during the latest gathering of the School Committee, the superintendent explained the district has received scant interest in the job opening despite his latest attempts to re-advertise the vacancy.
Dove, who in FY’19 reportedly earned around $70,000, stepped down from her post to become the human resources director at Hudson’s Public School district. She officially began her new job in August, and the town’s central office has been trying to fill the Reading job opening since July.
“Our plan would be to change the title of the position to human resources director. By changing the title, increasing the salary level which will be commensurate with experience and credentials, and increasing job responsibilities, we feel we will get a greater pool of candidates,” Doherty advised the School Committee in a memo sent earlier this week.
The School Committee will be asked at their meeting tonight to authorize the job title change and expansion of duties. Local offfcials have not said how much of a salary range hike to expect under the change.
Doherty is dealing with the major central office void at a time when the district is dealing with an increased volume of medical leave, resignations and retirements, and leave of absence submissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the district’s chief expert on state and federal employment laws and the person responsible for recommending best recruitment practices, Bove would have been at the forefront of helping central office administrators and building principals process those leave requests and fill the resulting staffing vacancies.
As of last week — or two weeks into the 2020-2021 school year — Doherty was still looking to fill 27 paraprofessional vacancies and hire four regular classroom teachers. The number of job openings is expected to climb as the district begins to phase-in its hybrid learning plan over the next several weeks (see related story on A1).
Technically, the idea of changing the HR manager’s job title to attract more applicants was proposed by School Committee member John Parks, who during a meeting last week asked for an update regarding the job search.
“The update is we refreshed the position and continue to seek out applicants. We’ve not had a lot of people apply,” Doherty said during that brief discussion.
“So what as a committee can we do to help?” responded Parks. “Do we need to change the job title? We have 600 paraprofessionals and teachers in Reading. Do we need to look at a director level?”
