READING - A panel of aging policy experts will advise the town’s Center for Active Living (ReCAL) Committee on how best to approach a potential Senior Center redevelopment during a public forum next week.
According to town officials and ReCAL Committee members, a team from the UMass Gerontology Institute is expected on June 1 to outline the findings of a recent analysis that contrasts Reading’s Pleasant Street Center building and associated services to similar facilities in 21 surrounding communities.
With residents and other key stakeholders urged to join in the conversation, next Thursday night’s public forum will begin at 7 p.m. in the Reading Public Library.
“This is the third public forum, hosted by the Town of Reading together with the team from the UMass Gerontology Institute, to get feedback on how the town should be planning for a potential new Senior/Community Center otherwise known as the Center for Active Living,” town officials explained in a recent release publicizing next Thursday’s meeting.
The seven members of the ReCAL Committee head into the public forum on June 1 with quite a bit of momentum behind them, as the town’s ARPA Advisory Committee this Tuesday night voted unanimously in favor of steering $450,000 in federal COVID-19 bailout funds towards a new senior/community center.
The Select Board, which is expected to take up that funding recommendation during its next meeting on Tuesday night, is being asked to okay $300,000 for a general feasibility study. Another $150,000 in spending is also proposed to prepare detailed analyses of parking needs and potential environmental abatement costs at the existing Pleasant Street building. A report that examines how the existing facility’s designation as a historic building will impact construction costs is also expected.
According to Town Administrator Fidel Maltez, the ReCAL board’s public forum next Thursday will be just one of several ways that citizens can participate in the debate over whether to expand the existing senior center building or construct an entirely new community center at another yet-to-be-determined location.
“In addition to the listening sessions, there will be focus groups and a community survey to make sure we give everyone a chance to be heard. The Select Board, Town Meeting, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, Council on Aging and others have and will continue to be an important part of this conversation,” said Maltez.
While interested citizens are being assured of future opportunities to contribute to the discussion, the UMass Gerontology Institute’s findings should prove especially noteworthy, as the same organization advised town officials in 2017 that Reading’s senior services were inadequate to meet the needs of the town’s growing elderly population.
In that 58-page report, lead UMass team researchers Dr. Caitlin Coyle and Dr. Jan Mutchler noted that nearly 40 percent of all Reading households include at least one person aged over 60, while as a whole, seniors in the coming decades are expected to make up close to 30 percent of the local population.
The team also noted several social and financial stressors facing those aged 65 and older, one in four of whom lives alone. Though residents in Reading’s typical household earn an average of $125,000, local senior citizens - with a median annual income of $47,000 - are reportedly struggling to manage increasing cost-of-living expenses.
The authors also noted a number of senior citizens live with disabilities and other medical conditions that limit their mobility and transportation options, pose unique challenges to the concept of “aging-in-place” within their homes, and are particularly troublesome given the existing senior center’s accessibility issues.
“Older residents living alone are at the greatest disadvantage in terms of household income. Older men living alone have a median income of $28,529, compared to $23,841 for older women living alone. Given that about 27% of older residents age 65 and older live alone in Reading, these figures suggest that a sizable number of residents are at risk of economic insecurity,” the UMass experts concluded.
As Maltez summarized this week, local leaders ultimately began considering whether to expand or build an entirely new senior center as a direct result the 2017 UMass Gerontology Institute study. In addition, the town’s Elder and Human Services division staff have also used the 58-page report to guide their budgetary decisions in recent years.
“The existing senior center, the Pleasant Street Center (PSC), has served the community well but can’t meet the need of the town’s current senior population,” Maltez and other local officials pointed out in a prepared statement this week.
