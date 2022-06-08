READING — Like clockwork, when June rolls around, the Reading Public Library ramps up for summer reading! A staple of library programming since....well, for a very long time, did you know Summer Reading is for all ages? While children make up the biggest group of participants, there are programs to promote reading to teens and adults. We’ve got live and virtual programs through mid-August, plus fun activities and prizes. Of course, we’re always here and ready to help you find just the right book, audiobook, e-book, graphic novel, or magazine for your mood and style!
We’re celebrating the start of Read Off the Beaten Path: Summer Reading with a couple of special events. First, on June 24 at 5:00 pm, we’re hosting a Summer Kick off Concert and Picnic on the library lawn. We'll provide games, music, and community groups to help you enjoy the great outdoors this summer. Just bring a picnic, blanket, friends, and family. And on June 30, we’re very excited to host a program with Frances Moore Lappé. Her book, Diet for a Small Planet, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, shows how plant-centered eating can help restore our damaged ecology, address the climate crisis, and move us toward real democracy. Book sale and signing will follow. Reading’s favorite dietician, Lori Lambert-Osburn, will whip up some tasty treats based on recipes from the book, so be sure to register, and stop by at 5:15 pm. A big shout-out and thanks to the Friends of Reading Public Library for sponsoring this event.
Read Beyond the Beaten Path begins on Tuesday, June 21 at 9:00 am. You can start participating at any point during the summer. Just be sure to log your final time by 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 13.
“Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program is sponsored by the Friends of the Reading Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
The Reading Public Library is committed to evolving together to strengthen communication, equity, collaboration, and learning in our community. Our mission is to be a center and resource for learning and civic engagement. We provide a place and platform of, by, and for the people who can benefit as individuals as well as contribute to the well-being of the community. We work to achieve these goals and commitments by focusing on education, equity, accountability, and access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.