Lucy Boyden is a kind, hardworking, and compassionate senior at RMHS. Lucy moved to Reading when she was in elementary school, attending Joshua Eaton Elementary School and then Parker Middle School. Her course load this year includes Honors Journalism, Honors Story Writing, Honors World Issues, Child Development, Intro to Calculus, Mixed Choir, and Select Choir.
Lucy says her most exciting moment of high school was when she got elected President of the Drama Club.
She says, “I felt like I was on top of the world. I knew I wanted to be the President of the club since Freshman year. I held the position of Class Representative for my class in the club for three years straight. The first time I was voted Class Representative in my Freshman year I was nervous. But I soon realized that this leadership position was all I wanted to do, and I knew I wanted to be an officer so I could take the position a step further.”
Lucy enjoys helping out in and around the community. She explains some of the work she has done saying, “I have participated in some events such as Princess Tea Party, where I dressed up as a princess and met little kids. I raised over $300 for the Reading Food Pantry through my small business (The Jewelry Place) in 2020.”
Lucy was Class Representative for Class of 2023 in the Drama Club during Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior Year. As a Senior she is the President of Drama Club and is a Mixed Choir represenyative. Lucy is also a Class Representative for the Class of 2023. She is an active member of the student council and is a Rocket Ambassador. Along with clubs Lucy was an All Star Cheerleader from Freshman to Junior year.
In terms of what Lucy stands for she says, “I always stand by the idea that kindness and hard work can get you anywhere. No matter what you are doing or what challenges you are faced with, if you approach it with determination and kindness you will always see the other side of the situation.”
In addition to school and her responsibilities in Drama Club, Lucy also works outside of school. She is currently an intern at Kirkwood Printing Company where she works closely with the HR and Finance department. Working at the Printing Company is the reason Lucy wants to go into Business Management.
Lucy’s passion and talent in business is shown through her own endeavors in the field. She runs her own small business called The Jewelry Place, where she sells homemade jewelry. She is able to blend her creativity and business skills with her shop. She started the business in 2020 during the pandemic and now has over 150 sales. Lucy has also worked at Hollister as a sales representative.
In her free time Lucy enjoys spending time in the comfort of her home.
She explains, “I like to play with my baby brother, and take him shopping or out to eat. Most of the rest of my free time is spent working on my responsibilities for my activities (class office, drama club, etc.)”
Two classes that have had a positive impact on Lucy are Musical Theatre and Journalism.
Lucy says, “I took Musical Theater my Freshman year and that helped me look at the stage differently, and made me love it more. The Journalism class I am currently taking is making me love writing more and more. I love writing about things I am interested in and/or passionate about.”
Lucy would like to thank two of her teachers for making high school a fulfilling and enjoyable experience.
“Mrs. Cunha, you have given me endless opportunities on and off the stage. I am more grateful for you than you will ever know! Thank you for everything. I cannot wait to continue working with you for the rest of this year, and helping give people the club that I have loved since the day I became a part of it.”
“Mr. McGowan, thank you for giving me a safe spot Junior Year. Whenever I would get overwhelmed or didn’t have anyone to sit with me for lunch, you would let me sit in your room, even if you had things to do. I will never forget your kindness. Thank you so much.”
Some fun facts about Lucy are that her favorite dinner is spaghetti and meatballs and for dessert she enjoys cookies. Her favorite actress is Elisabeth Olsen. Lucy is a Marvel fan and her favorite movie is Captain America: Civil War. Her favorite book is This is Where it Ends written by Marieke Nijkamp and her favorite animal is an elephant. Her favorite quote is by Winnie the Pooh, "Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart."
When asked what she will remember most about High School Lucy says, “I will remember the friendships I have made and how they have lasted through everything. We survived a global pandemic. We survived a school year during a global pandemic, which at the time felt impossible. Through all of that, I learned that everyone needs people. I know that friendships I have made in high school will last a lifetime because we’ve already lasted through a disaster that no one saw coming. Those people will forever be in my heart and mind and whenever I think about high school, I will think about them.”
After high school Lucy plans on going to a four year college in Massachusetts and hopes to major in Business.
Lucy resides on James Road with her Mom and Stepdad Corey and Kevin Olsen, her sister Isabella (15), and brother Johnny (4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.