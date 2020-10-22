READING – It was the first meeting of the new Select Board, a March gathering in the early days of our health pandemic. Newcomer Carlo Bacci was in the Select Board’s Meeting Room in Town Hall, along with Vanessa Alvarado and Town Manager Bob LeLacheur. It was a brief introduction between reporter and newcomer, one that included possibly the last handshake of 2020.
A short time later the Chronicle ran a story about Bacci. But what about the other new kid on the board, Karen Herrick? She, along with veterans Anne Landry and Mark Dockser, phoned into the meeting. It was deemed the best and safest way to socially distance. Since then, every Select Board meeting has been virtual, aired on RCTV. The simple “nice to meet you” never happened.
But the introduction finally came over a coffee outside Café Nero on an overcast Friday morning. There was much to learn.
Herrick grew up in Lynn where she was a figure skater and vice-president of her senior class at Lynn English. She graduated from Boston College in 1985 and earned her MBA from Bentley. Her husband Stephen is also an Eagle, and tucked away in a cabinet of their Reading home is a dusty box of Flutie Flakes.
Always a lover of horses, Herrick now rides 3-4 times a week. She was quick to share a photo of Junior, a horse she leases in Bradford. She’s been a Town Meeting member since 2001, was a member of the Finance Committee, and works as a real estate broker associated with Re/Max.
Like many in public life, she has expressed concerns in the past about her words being taken out of context. A perfectly understandable concern, and one best solved mid-story by a change in format. Some tough questions made her uncomfortable. Others were clearly soft serve.
Q: What did you think about last week’s presidential debate?
A: “I spent a lot of time watching the debate, and then running to my husband who was in the home office working, that he had to come and watch this. It was very shocking to me. Less than presidential, and hard to get any good content to get to know the candidates. It was shocking and not what I expected. I hope we can do better in the next debate and have a format that allows each candidate to speak so that people who are watching can really hear the answers. I have concerns about how America is then looked upon by other countries after watching that spectacle.”
Q: Seven months into your Select Board career, are you having fun?
A: “The on-the-job training has been intense, particularly trying to do this during a pandemic,” said Herrick following a healthy laugh at the question. “I appreciate my board members and their commitment to showing up, to I think pretty well on a lot of topics, working together for the good of the community. I’m hopeful that we’re going to be able to make some positive changes in our community on a number of topics.”
Q: As a real estate agent, how has your job changed since Jan. 1?
A: “The major changes in my job have to do with social distancing, the mask precautions, the limiting of access to homes and yet still getting people into homes they’d like to see. Purely around the health factors. My business was already very technology heavy. I didn’t really have to add any technology to how my job was done and I think that was a good thing. With my back ground, I was a technologist first. I was in consulting and development and sales for 10 years. That’s always been a good asset for me in real estate. Virtual open houses is another name for how do we let buyers in another state get a look at a property when they can’t get in a plane, when properties are going so quickly. The intensity in the real estate market right now is not something I’ve seen since perhaps the early 2000s. People are desperate to make their move now. People are very determined that potentially there’s a second wave coming and they have concerns about the economy and they are desperate at all costs to move into a new home.”
Q: Your favorite ice cream?
A: “Cookie dough. Dandi Lyons is pretty good.”
Q: Reading gave Vanessa Alvarado overwhelming support in the recall election. Why?
A: “I’m pleased that the recall process was long enough that residents were able to go out and ask questions. What I kept hearing during the summer is, ‘what is this all about ... I see the signs, what is this all about?’ If this had been a very short recall election maybe it wouldn’t have wound up the same way. It is hard getting information to voters in any election so I do think the length of time gave people the time to ask the questions, understand the facts, make a decision, and show up at the polls. I hoped that the way that it worked out would be the way that it worked out. I am very happy that the majority of Reading voters agreed that this particular recall election was not an appropriate action to take.”
Q: When you order a pizza, what do you get?
A: “A bacon pizza. We hosted a French exchange student and she opened our eyes to the beauty of bacon on a pizza and now it is very much a bad thing that I order and I love.”
Q: Should Reading have Halloween as usual?
A: “I think there are going to be a lot of folks that do not want to do the traditional Halloween. The Select Board has not been asked to make a decision on Halloween. I would like input from the community on whether they think we could do it safely and probably also from the Board of Health and look at our rates. I would love for Halloween to happen in some form because it’s something that we can do in our own community, get the neighbors talking to each other, people who have been unable to see each other. I think it would be wonderful for improving our sense of community and it’s so important for the kids. If we can somehow make it happen, I would love to do that.”
Q: Your favorite Halloween candy?
A: “I’m a big fan of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.”
Q: A Chronicle story on the June Racial Rally on the town common, pointed out the absence of African-Americans in Reading, from the police force, to town hall, to the schools. Should we be concerned about that?
A: “The unfortunate events of 2020 with regards to the death of George Floyd and Breonna, have opened my eyes. We live in this community, we work in the community, but my eyes were re-opened. In looking at our employees, why is there zero diversity, very little diversity? It doesn’t reflect the folks living in our community, it doesn’t reflect the Greater Boston area, the Greater North Shore community. This is an important issue that we need to fix. Those gatherings for racial equality that we had in Reading, I was able to meet people of color, more than I expected that live in Reading and I hope they felt safe and welcomed participating. This is absolutely a goal that I have put forth that we as a town need to work on, as long as it takes.”
Q: After a 5-hour board meeting and you want to chill, what’s your choice, red or white?
A: “White. And usually some YouTube videos or Netflix streaming to just try and chill.”
Introduction over, Herrick was off to ride Junior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.