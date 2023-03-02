READING - The town’s two Catholic Churches off Woburn and Haverhill Streets officially merged into a single parish yesterday in a consolidation that see both buildings remaining open to worshippers.
In an open letter to the community sent to The Reading Chronicle this week, Very Reverend Steve Rock explained that both St. Agnes and St. Athanasius Church will now be referenced by the Archdiocese to Boston as Christ the King Parish. Rock, who came to Reading in 2007 after being named pastor of St. Agnes Church, will continue on as leader of the new combined parish.
As stressed by both Rock and Rev. Steve Zukas, a parochial vicar or assistant priest who will help with the transition, the change comes as parishioners from both churches have flourished for the past four years now by collaborating together on various events and activities.
“As many people of Reading may know, St. Agnes and St. Athanasius Churches are merging into one parish to better serve the needs of the community. In layman’s terms, building strength through unity provides the opportunity for one new parish to better create and sustain a vibrant faith-based community,” wrote Rock in his message to the community.
“Christ the King Parish will emerge as an energized Christian community centered on spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ, a parish focused on rebuilding the Church, by making, and growing disciples, not just consumers of religion,” he added. “This week, as the two parishes of St. Agnes and St. Athanasius merge into one parish, we believe and hope that the Holy Spirit will guide us to build a new and vibrant parish.”
According to church officials, they moved to formalize the merger after seeing both St. Agnes and St. Athanasius populations come together as a collaborative several years ago. After asking the Archdiocese of Boston to consider the creation of a new single parish, Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley officially blessed the merger in a Dec. 15, 2022 decision.
Though the parish will now be known as Christ the King, each of the churches will retain their individual names. Each respective building will also remain open.
“Over the past ten years, many parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston have undergone successful church mergers and moved into a single parish with their two-to-three worship sites (churches),” Rock explained. “ The Reading Catholic Community (RCC) is grateful for the guidance and support of the Archdiocesan Office of Evangelization, which focuses on the mission of the Church which is evangelization, bringing people back to Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.