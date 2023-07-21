READING – Should Reading have a dog park? And if you say yes, any thoughts on where it should go?
This Tuesday the town will host a Dog Park Public Forum in the Select Board meeting room at 6 p.m. It will also be available on Zoom and RCTV.
The flyer for the event is both silly and appropriate.
“Help us bark up the right tree and join us for a public forum to discuss a potential dog park here in Reading.” And it asks the two biggest questions: Should Reading have a dog park and where is the best location?
“This is our first official, sort of public presentation of the idea,” said Steven Cool, a Prospect Street resident and possibly the foremost unofficial expert on dog parks in the region.
Cool has been doing his homework and making his interest in bringing a dog park to Reading known.
“I spoke at the Oakland Road meeting last July and raised the idea. I got good feedback afterwards,” said Cool. “I wrote a letter to the editor and got some good feedback on that.”
As they say in the real estate world, it’s all about location.
“Ideally we need to get enough public support so that some location that we identify as a good location for a dog park, meeting the criteria of safety, accessibility, convenience, that sort of thing, that the public will support it,” said Cool.
Location, location, location.
“That is the key,” said Cool.
Cool has many possibilities on his list for potential sites. They include the Reading Town Forest, Sturges Park, Memorial Park, Symonds Way, Castine Field, and the area near the tennis courts on Bancroft Ave. But before reacting to the list, remember it’s simply the work of a resident dog lover. In other words, nothing is official.
Each location has its plusses and minuses. Some are promising. Some have issues. For example, Memorial Park. When the town was given the land that eventually became Memorial Park, it included provisions of what it couldn’t have.
“But said land shall not be used as a playground for football, baseball, soccer and kindred games, or any games that are in their nature hazardous or require fenced enclosures …,” according to the conveyance restrictions of the document.
That’s fine, but veterans of Memorial Park know there’s been plenty of youth soccer games at Memorial and the tennis and basketball courts are fenced in. And did we mention Pickleball? So, where does that leave a dog park at Memorial?
Cool owns two dogs, Raven and Khaleesi, and says a dog park would be a good neighbor wherever it lands.
“Anybody who has been to dog parks a number of times can tell you that there rarely is any noise. Occasionally a dog is going to bark, but then they settle down. They’re not noisy places. They’re kind of dull.”
If location is the biggest hurdle, financing might be the easiest.
The Stanton Foundation has funded the construction of numerous dog parks across the state and there’s up to $250,000 in grant money to build a park. The only concern is the fast-approaching Dec. 15 deadline to apply.
So far, the Stanton Foundation is currently helping or has already helped build dog parks in Abington, Acton, Agawam, Amherst, Arlington, Ashland, Auburn, Ayer, Barnstable, Billerica, Boston, Brewster, Burlington, Carlisle, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Danvers, Fitchburg, Framingham, Gardner, Greenfield, Groveland, Hopkinton, Kingston, Ludlow, Marshfield, Mashpee, Medford, Millbury, Natick, New Bedford, Northborough, Oxford, Peabody, Pittsfield, Quincy, Ronan, Saugus, Scituate, South Hadley, Uxbridge, Ware, Wareham, Watertown, Woburn, and Yarmouth.
Regarding that question about a dog park at Memorial, Stanton may have provided an answer to that already.
At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Fidel Maltez told the board that a former Reading resident who now works for the Stanton Foundation told the town to avoid submitting Memorial Park as its proposal. The Stanton staffer called Memorial Park a “complicated property” according to Maltez, a certain nod toward those pesky provisions.
So, if not Memorial, then where?
“I truly don’t know how this is going to shake out,” said Select Board member Chris Haley. “At first I thought it was automatic. Now, I’m not so sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.