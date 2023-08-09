READING - McDonald’s Restaurant officials plan to completely rebuild Reading’s Main Street franchise by the corner of Bolton Street and add a second drive-through lane to improve traffic circulation around the busy fast-food eatery.
During their latest gathering in Town Hall late last month, Reading’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) voted unanimously to issue a pair of special permits sanctioning the proposed drive-through reconfiguration as well as the installation of digital menu boards along those dual ordering lanes.
Under the estimated $2 million redevelopment, the entire 3,400 square foot restaurant would be razed and rebuilt with a modern aesthetic. The existing play area facing Main Street would be permanently eliminated so that traffic could circulate around the entire site - meaning customers would not have to pull back out onto Main Street and then loop around back to Bolton Street to regain access to the property.
“These plans will eliminate the play place. The existing restaurant has a single lane drive-through and what we’re proposing is a dual-lane drive through that is going to allow for much better access and circulation around the site. It will reduce vehicle queueing,” explained Kelley Jordan-Price, the petitioner’s Boston-based attorney.
Before breaking ground on the project, McDonald’s Restaurant officials will still need to obtain site plan approval from Reading’s Community Planning and Development Commission. The Conservation Commission may also have to weigh in on the matter, according to Community Development Director Andrew MacNichol.
First considering the petition during an introductory public hearing last May, ZBA members were asked by the fast-food chain operators to grant a variance or special permit in light of Building Commissioner Bret Bennett’s earlier denial of a building permit on the grounds that restaurants with drive-through components are not allowed within the underlying Business B district.
Under the town’s zoning bylaws for signage, digital displays oare similarly not allowed.
Jordan-Price and engineering and traffic consultants for the applicant sought relief from that decision since the fast-food establishment, which has operated at 413 Main St. since 1963, has grandfather-protections in regards to the existing single drive-through lane.
The law partner at State Street’s Hinckley Allen & Snyder also contended the new dual-use drive-through, though technically increasing that non-conformity by adding a second queuing lane, would actually improve traffic and noise conditions around the site.
“There will be a significant improvement in vehicle circulation, vehicle queuing and sound over what’s there now,” said Jordan-Price.
“This project from a traffic and safety perspective is really positive,” later agreed traffic expert Jason Adams, who explained the addition of a second lane would allow at least five more drive-thru customers to safely wait in line for food orders. “The existing queuing we’re seeing can get up to eight or nine cars deep during peak hours. That brings the queue to right back to Main Street…This will really clean up the traffic for the existing customer base.”
It’s unknown when exactly the drive-through was installed - assessor’s office records suggest the pickup window was included within the original building - but the petitioner insists the use was added sometime prior to 1994.
Generally, the ZBA is allowed to issue special permits that continue non-conforming uses on pre-existing properties so long as the petitioner can demonstrate the project won’t create new nuisances that are detrimental to the surrounding neighborhood.
Heading into the latest round of deliberations over the project, ZBA members had questioned whether the reconfigured drive-through lane, which would be situated closer to a handful of residential homes situated along the rear property line, would result in new neighborhood noise and light pollution nuisances.
However, in order to eliminate that potential for conflicts between the business and abutters, the petitioner agreed to install a 12-foot high sound barrier that is engineered specifically to absorb industrial noise pollution.
The applicant also pledged to shut down the outer drive-through lane closest to residences between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., while the order board would be equipped with a speaker system that adjusted volume levels automatically based upon ambient noise levels.
“It’s technology that’s intended to reduced the sound that’s there now. These items tend to mitigate the concerns of the neighbors,” commented ZBA member Chris Cridler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.