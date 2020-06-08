READING – Your Reading Select Board set a date for the recall election, had something to EAT, and in a packed agenda Wednesday night even discussed breaking the law. It was that kind of night.
Last Friday the board delayed a vote on setting the date for the recall election of Select Board member Vanessa Alvarado in the hope of getting guidance from the state that included their safety concerns. That hasn't officially happened, although progress is being made on legislation by a joint house and senate committee.
"My information is that the senate is interested in taking this up early next week but the focus is on safety for September and November,” said Select Board chair Mark Dockser. “It will allow local elections to correspond and have those safety provisions prevailing for other elections that would take place in this window."
Dockser said he feels the state was going in the right direction.
"I think that the safety concerns are being addressed quite well here. It's highly likely we'll get all the provisions that we've asked for, although not guaranteed until the legislature and the governor are done with it. I'm inclined to move ahead with this."
This time all agreed, and the four board members (Alvarado recused herself) voted yes to the following:
“Move for the Select Board to call for a Special Election on September 1, 2020, concurrent with the scheduled State Primary for that same date. The purpose of the Special Election will be to consider the Recall Petition submitted to the Board of Registrars for Select Board member Vanessa Alvarado. Town staff is instructed to use every precaution available to conduct a safe election under the public health emergency related to the Covid 9 pandemic.”
That was one of 15 unanimous votes the board took during the 4½ meeting.
It all started with Town Moderator Alan Foulds and needed approval for holding a virtual Town Meeting on June 15. But the problem is that as of June 3, a virtual town meeting is illegal in Massachusetts. Thus, the discussion on breaking the law, or more specifically, how to avoid that. If the legislature comes through and allows virtual town meetings, everything is a go. But if the legislature stalls, the first vote Town Meeting will take on June 15 is whether to continue on zoom or postpone Town Meeting until June 18, when it would somehow be held in the RMHS performing arts center.
“We expect it to be enacted,” said chair Mark Dockser of the state house bill.
Until then Foulds and the Town meeting Task Force are planning for the virtual meeting. On Monday Lexington held the first day of its virtual town meeting and according to Foulds, “I thought it went very well overall.”
Dockser agreed.
“People were able to register their votes, their concerns, and their questions.”
From now until June 15, Foulds and others will be planning non-stop. The meeting will be televised on RCTV, “cutting out all the pomp and circumstance,” said Foulds. On June 13 a practice town meeting will be held including all participating members. The idea is to get everyone trained in advance of June 15.
The board approved changes to the Select Board policy governing outdoor dining, otherwise known as Section 3.9. The new policy is temporary and allows expanded outdoor dining until Nov. 30. The goal was to loosen regulations and help Reading’s downtown restaurants to have outdoor dining if they chose when Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan begins June 8.
The town has created a group called the Expedited Approval Team, yes that’s EAT for those who love acronyms. The goal is to combine different levels of town government to smooth the way for temporary outdoor dining for six months in the downtown area. From parking to Board of Health regulations, the town will work with restaurants that wish to have outdoor dining. The board initially heard of the plans, call it the appetizer, from Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios last week.
“We want this to be a win for everyone,” said Delios.
By a 5-0 vote, the board supported the town’s efforts.
The board approved 5-0 a temporary no parking restriction for a water main project that is sure to disrupt plans for area dog walkers. The work is being done on Grove Street, meaning a favorite parking place for walkers in the Town Forest will be closed Mon-Fri. for approximately two months, starting next week. Parking will be restricted between Meadow Brook and the town line during construction. The access point at the Wood End School will be a better choice for those seeking a walk in the forest during that time. Compost hours are not affected by the construction.
Anne Landry detailed an event this Saturday in Reading, calling it a "physical, peaceful show of support and a commitment to pursue justice for people of color here in town and beyond."
Led by Reading Embraces Diversity, residents are invited Saturday, June 13, at 4 p.m. to gather in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Town officials, police, the Human Rights Advisory Committee (HRAC), students, educators, and many civic-oriented groups are involved in planning the event, the details of which were still being worked on including the location. According to Landry, community members can start preparing signs and stories they'd like to share.
The board also approved the FY2021 water and sewer rates. It was a detailed presentation with big numbers and small type. The short story is that there’s no increase from the current year, thanks in part to the MWRA assessment to the town falling as well as use of the town’s water and sewer reserve funds. Both the water and sewer rate will be $10.71 per 100 cubic feet. One Covid-19 concern is on the revenue side, with Town Manager Bob LeLacheur saying there could be payment issues with the water and sewer bills with so many residents struggling financially.
Kevin Sexton represented the Board of Health in a weekly update. As of Wednesday, there were 309 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Reading with 33 deaths. Sexton said the Recreation Committee is meeting Thursday and will announce plans for summer programs.
Meadow Brook was granted its three applications, one involving plans to construct a temporary tent with a bar and restaurant adjacent to the pro shop. This comes after an April fire destroyed the clubhouse.
