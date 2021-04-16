Kevin is a dedicated student athlete and band member who has made a strong impact on the high school. As a captain of the boys track team, runner on cross country team and the bass trombonist in the Jazz Band, his involvement has been essential to the RMHS community.
Being in the National Honor Society, inducted in his junior year, Kevin has academically proven his excellence. He was inducted based on his high GPA, service work, leadership and character.
Already ready for next year, Kevin plans to attend the College of the Holy Cross as an undecided major with an interest in the STEM or Spanish field. He is excited for the new opportunities that will come.
Kevin is a dedicated member of RMHS athletics. He was a member of the RMHS Cross Country team as a runner for four years. He also was a member of the indoor track teams as a high jumper for four years. He also was a hurdler and became captain of the team senior year. In addition, he is on the outdoor track team and has been for four years which is his favorite season for the sport. He is a hurdler in both the 110 and 400 hurdles, as well as a high jumper and triple jumper.
Kevin has been a member of the Reading Boy Scouts Troop 728 since he was little. With the troop, he helped with various service projects in local conservation areas, such as trail restoration in Pinevale and the Town Forest. Kevin shares that his most exciting moment during high school was earning the rank of Eagle Scout, sophomore year. His project included installing the flagpole at the public library. Having been a member of the Boy Scouts for so long, he was happy to see his hard work pay off.
His past classes have been all challenging yet rewarding. He took all honors classes freshman through junior year. This year his classes include, Advanced Placement Physics, Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Statistics, Jazz Band, World War II History, Poetry and Film and Literature. With these amazing classes, Kevin shares that his teachers have made a lasting impact on him.
“Mr. Giulio Binaghi in Honors Spanish 2 and 4 has made the biggest influence on me. He taught for 39 years, and retired at the end of last year; great for him, but a big loss in the foreign language department. He brought all his 39 years of experience, as well as immeasurable excitement and energy, that his class was unforgettable. I learned much more than just Spanish from him, and I will never forget him.”
Outside of school and sports, Kevin works as a seasonal worker at Target in Stoneham. He worked as a cart and basket cleaner over the Summer of 2020, and will return after classes end this year. In his free time, Kevin enjoys playing video games, reading, and solving logic puzzles. He loves hiking in the White Mountains, practicing his trombone and collecting coins. Some of his favorite things are baking Hawaiian chicken dishes, brownies, The Lord of the Rings, Return of the King and the quote by J.R.R Tolkein: “Not all those who wander are lost.”
Kevin would like to thank the people who made his time in high school so special. He will never forget those who helped him and inspired him.
“I would like to thank my parents for all their encouragement and support of me. I would like to thank the adult leaders in my scout troop for helping develop my survival and leadership skills, and for helping to shape me into who I am today. I would like to thank Coach Price, and the athletes on the boys track team for helping me to improve my athletic skills, and making track such an unforgettable time for me. And last but certainly not least, I would like to thank all of the teachers who devoted themselves to teaching me and my classmates, and those who came before and will come after me. A special thank you to Mr. Joseph Mulligan, who has been working tirelessly with the Jazz Band for years, and who gave me so much guidance and strategies for elevating my trombone playing. A very special thank you to Señor Giulio Binaghi, who taught Spanish to me Freshman year and Junior year, and despite being so close to retirement, he brought more energy to the class than teachers half his age. I learned so much more than Spanish from him, and I wish him the best in his retirement. Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout my years at school!”
Kevin Yatsuhashi lives on Heather Drive with his parents Amy and Douglas and siblings Andrew (21), Lindsay (20), and Laura, (16).
