To the Reading community, Sally Cashin is an athletic, confident, and outgoing person. Since attending Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School, Sally has always been a very kind person in the community.
Throughout her whole high school career, Sally shares that she will forever remember her friends and teachers. She said, “My friends have been by my side and helped me with everything and made high school a lot more fun! I’ll also remember all of my teachers because even through zoom they were amazing and understanding. Every one of my teachers was awesome and I looked forward to seeing them.”
Sally also shares her most exciting moment was taking Field Seminar.
She notes, “Taking Field Seminar was probably the best decision I’ve made in high school because it introduced me to all these kids that all have a special place in my heart. They are all so different and unique but are all incredibly kind and influenced me to study Elementary Education.”
In Freshman year, Sally made it to the JV Softball team. Then in Junior year, Sally played on the Varsity Softball team. This year, as a senior, she is a captain of the softball team. Besides softball, Sally has been part of the JV Indoor Track team all four years of high school.
Other than sports, Sally has been involved in many school clubs and spends her time volunteering. During Freshman year, Sally was part of the Soles for Soles. She was also part of Samantha’s Harvest and Best Buddies for both Junior and Senior years. Sally shares she takes pride in her environment and thinks it’s important to help out around the town. Previously, Sally has volunteered at the Parker Clean Up, Saint Agnes, and at softball tryouts.
In Junior year, Sally was awarded the Unsung Hero in Softball because she moved around on the field a lot but no matter where she went she was happy to play and be with her team.
In school, Sally has taken a variety type of classes. She shared that her past favorite classes would be Honors World Issues, Child Development, AP US History, and Biology. For this year, Sally’s classes include Film and Literature, Journalism, Environmental Issues, Introduction to Calculus, Honors World Issues, and Field Seminar.
For Sally, her Field Seminar teacher, Mr. Blanchard made an influence on her development.
She shared, “Mr. Blanchard has made his Field Seminar classes so much fun. We only have class on Fridays because the rest of the week we are in the elementary schools but the Fridays we are in his classroom he makes it very interesting and I learn a lot about how to help students in the classroom. Mr. Blanchard teaches his classes very well and it’s clear he takes pride in teaching.”
Sally would like to share some thanks. She notes, “I would like to thank my parents because they are always there through it all and they are my biggest supporters no matter what it is, sports, academics, and everything in between. I would also like to thank my Nana. She’s always thinking of me sending me supportive texts for even the smallest things which make a big difference. I would also like to thank Mrs. Emery. I help out in her class for my Field Seminar class and she has inspired me to be an elementary school teacher because of the way she helps and talks to the kids. She is really caring and thoughtful with what she does and I admire that.”
When Sally has free time, she enjoys playing softball, hanging out with her little sisters and friends, and watching TikTok. Sally also works at Cals Creamery and Cals Brick Oven where she works at the register.
Some quick fun facts about Sally would be her favorite food is sunflower seeds. Her favorite actor is Chris Evans. Her favorite restaurant is Chipotle. Ice cream is Sally’s favorite dessert. Her favorite sport is softball.
For the future, Sally plans on majoring in Elementary Education. She will be attending Saint Anselm College in the fall.
Sally resides on Virginia Road with both her parents, Audra and Kevin Cashin. She has three younger sisters, Emmy (16), Erin (12), and Cathleen (12).
