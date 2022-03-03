READING - School and town officials alike rejoiced last night after learning state officials selected the Killam Elementary School as a possible candidate to receive state funding to either renovate or build an entirely new educational facility.
In a letter received by town leaders yesterday, Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA) Executive Director John McCarthy explained his agency had agreed to further scrutinize a statement-of-interest (SOI) submitted last May by the town regarding a potential Killam School building project.
With the state agency considering hundreds of SOI submissions from communities across the state, Reading was one of just 17 communities that was invited by the MSBA’s Board of Directors on Wednesday to advance further into the funding process.
“We are thrilled in the school department today with the MSBA’s decision to accept the Killam School into the eligibility period,” said Schools’ Superintendent Thomas Milaschewski in a prepared statement. “We will begin organizing for the next phase in partnership with town staff as we go forward to bring our schools to the next level in Reading.”
“This is great news for the Town of Reading,” Town Administrator Fidel Maltez also stated in a joint release. “We are grateful for the hard work completed on the statement-of-interest and the vote of the MSBA Board of Directors today. Our staff are excited to roll up their sleeves and get working on this crucial project.”
The MSBA, the entity that in 2004 inherited the state's defunct school building assistance program, has allocated some $15.6 billion towards school building projects across that state since its inception.
As explained by McCarthy in his letter to town officials yesterday, the latest invitation into a 270-day “eligibility period” does not guarantee funding for Reading to construct a new educational facility.
However, as most SOI’s fail to even make it into the first-phase of the funding pipeline, the major renovation or new construction project proposed by town officials last spring is certainly now a leading contender for MSBA assistance.
Under the next phase of the process, Reading will be asked to take steps like forming a School Building Committee and preparing preliminary paperwork and financial analyses needed to advance to the feasibility stage.
During the feasibility phase, the town will work alongside the MSBA to consider a range of construction and building rehabilitation options for addressing documented building deficiencies at the Killam School, which was built back in 1969.
According to MSBA officials, Reading will have to wait at least until July of 2024 before learning whether it is officially eligible for MSBA funding, which would likely cover about half of the costs associated with building a new elementary school.
The 270-day eligibility period formalizes and streamlines the beginning of the MSBA’s grant approval process and benefits the town by providing a definitive schedule for the completion of preliminary requirements, assisting with the determination of financial and community readiness, and identifying needs for planning and budgeting,” the executive director wrote in his March 2 letter to the town.
Capable of housing up to 368 pupils, the Killam School off of Charles Street contains roughly 57,000 square feet of space and sits on an oversized 7.28 acre parcel of land. The school was the only elementary facility in town that was not updated during a wave of construction projects over the past thirty years.
Due to space constraints, the district has in recent years converted various conference and work rooms in the building into smaller special education learning areas, while two modular classrooms have also been installed at the Haverhill Street area facility.
School officials in the SOI submission submitted last spring have argued that the space limitations will only become more severe in the coming years.
While examining those enrollment projections and also considering various other systems issues at the Killam, which include substandard technological capabilities and woefully non-compliant accessibility features for disabled persons, the School Committee last year estimated it would cost around $78 million to construct a new building with room for up to 725 students.
“We are submitting an SOI that requests a complete replacement of the Killam Elementary School to address enrollment, programmatic, and systems needs. As mentioned earlier, Killam Elementary School is a well maintained school, however replacing the school facility systems mentioned in the above questions would require major renovation and replacement, which would impact the current school and its educational program,” town officials wrote last spring in their SOI to the MSBA.
“[We would like to] construct a new school of sufficient size to accommodate all space needs for the elementary school at the Killam site. This will seemingly require a multiple level school constructed in phases to replace the existing school. This option simultaneously solves the space needs and accomplishes modernization or replacement of the existing Killam Elementary School,” the SOI further explained.
