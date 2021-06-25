READING – In a report to the school committee last night, Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty announced the intended use of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) federal grant of just over $1 million, which is being distributed to the Reading schools by the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The purpose of the grant is to address the educational impact of COVID-19 on the schools through additional funding for the next two school years.
The grant money will help students through the hiring of additional staff to help students deal with negative impacts of the pandemic on their education, in many cases the at-risk students including those in Special Education.
The positions to be funded in the two-year program include a SOAR teacher at Coolidge Middle School to instruct students on the autism spectrum and also an elementary school adjustment counselor to support the school psychologist.
In addition there will be an additional guidance counselor hired at RMHS for additional social, emotional support to help ease the load on existing staff. There will also be additional social and emotional curriculum support for project Wayfinder at the grade 10 level.
There will also be two, 15-hour per week tutors hired for academic support at the middle schools and five, 19-hour per week tutors for academic support at the elementary schools.
In addition hiring will include 2.5 full-time positions for team chairs in the elementary schools critical to the operation and management of the K to grade one and grade five to six transitions.
Funds will also be used for summer English Language Learners (ELL) with 250 hours of instruction spread over two summers.
Dr. Doherty said the hiring process has begun for some of the positions with other vacancies are set to be posted. Work is still in progress to post other positions.
School Committee member Erin Gaffen said she was excited by the list of positions, as many of them had been talked about but hadn’t been able to be included in the past budgets.
Chair Tom Wise also said he was excited by the opportunity which could be an example of “invest to save” which might give them a better chance to keep students in the district.
Committee member Chuck Robinson said after the two years are up, the positions could be evaluated to see if they could keep the additional staff in their budget.
