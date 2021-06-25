MISSION ACCOMPLISHED - Schools’ Superintendent Dr. John Doherty (center) greets co-workers and community members during a reception commemorating his retirement at the Coolidge Middle School. The get-together was held on the final day of the 2020-2021 school year, which with the COVID-19 pandemic, proved to be an exhausting ordeal for staff and administrators alike. Guests included Diane Finigan (Parker Middle School's Administrative Secretary, left), and Ricki Shankland (Parker Middle School Principal, right) among many others.