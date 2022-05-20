Josie Feltus is an honest, determined, and kind Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Josie grew up in Reading and attended Killam Elementary School, Joshua Eaton Elementary School, and Parker Middle School. Around the halls of RMHS and to her friends and classmates, Josie is known as the person who lives in the Performing Arts Center. She is smart, funny, and a pleasure to be around. When looking back at the multitude of experiences and memories she had over the past four years Josie noted that the one she will remember the most is staying home due to Covid and then returning to school in the hybrid setting.
She said, “It was such a strange period of time, I don’t think we will ever live through something like that again. I learned a lot about myself and how I enjoyed spending my time and balancing my interests and school work.”
For her Senior year, Josie is taking Advanced Placement English Literature, Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Honors Principles of Engineering, Advanced Placement United States Government and Politics and Advanced Placement Physics C. Of these classes, her favorite is AP Physics C, but in the past she has enjoyed AP Physics 1 and AP English Language and Composition.
A teacher Josie would like to thank is Mrs. Leiper. Jose said she wanted to thank her for, “Putting so much time and energy into teaching us physics and listening to her students' academic needs and goals throughout the year.”
During her time at RMHS, Josie earned a place on the High Honor Roll for multiple semesters. She is also a member of the RMHS National Honor Society. This honor was a result of Josie’s accomplishments in the areas of Service, Leadership, Scholarship, and
Character.
An activity that Josie has invested a lot of her time into is the RMHS Drama Club. Starting as a Freshman, and continuing every year since, Josie has been the lead tech for the club. During her Senior year, she was elected to be a Secretary. Josie has translated her love of theater into volunteering to be a lighting designer at Coolidge Middle School and Parker Middle School for their Drama Club productions. Josie is also the town technician for Reading. If there are any events in the Performing Arts Center at RMHS, she is the one who is running the lighting, projections and sound.
Josie would like to thank two people for the impact they have made on her during these past four years; Mr. Kevin Gerstner and Stephen MacDonald.
She said, “[Thank you] for teaching me everything I know about technical theater. For keeping theater fun and exciting while pushing me to do my best work.”
In her free time, Josie loves to go into Boston, go to the beach, or watch Love Island. Her favorite food is Sushi and her favorite dessert is a cookie skillet. Her favorite movie is 10 Things I Hate About You. She works as a Barista at Starbucks.
In the fall Josie will be attending Boston University. She will be studying Electrical Engineering. Josie chose this major because of her interest in the fields of engineering, computer science, and machine learning.
When asked about her most exciting high school memory, Josie said that it would have to be her admission to Boston University.
She said, “It felt so good knowing all my hard work paid off and that I wouldn’t have to worry about college things anymore. It’s really exciting knowing that I'm going somewhere that I’m really excited to be location wise, and somewhere that has the academic challenges and values that I'm looking for.”
Josie resides on Oak Street with her parents, Andrew and Elizabeth, and her older sister Maddy (21).
