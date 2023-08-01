READING - The Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce will host Shop the Block: Summer Stroll on Thursday August 17th from 5 – 8pm in downtown Reading. Like the holiday Shop the Block event, local businesses will be open late, many until 8pm.
“We are happy to host this event which will allow residents to shop and support local businesses” remarked Catherine Barton Rossetti, Chamber President and owner of Barton Rossetti Law. There will be musicians playing downtown, and many local businesses will offer special promotions. Summer can be a slow time for our retailers and restaurants, so please mark your calendar and enjoy a summer stroll in downtown Reading.
Parking is available at Town Hall and behind CVS in addition to street parking. You can find out more and see the list of participating businesses at www.readingnreadingchamber.org.
The mission of the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce is to foster a thriving business community that facilitates connections between businesses, engagement between businesses and residents, and long term economic growth in our community. For further information contact Executive Director Lisa Egan at lisa@rnrchamber.com or 978-664-5060, or visit the Chamber website www.readingnreadingchamber.org.
