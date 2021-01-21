READING – Chief Financial Officer for the schools Gail Dowd and Reading School Superintendent Dr. John Doherty last night presented the proposed school budget for fiscal 2022. The budget grand total is $49,695,998 which is up 2.6% or $1,253,335 over the current year budget which includes a one time COVID expenses of $180,000. Excluding the COVID funds which were added at Town Meeting, the budget is up $2.97% including accommodated costs due to Special Education of $5,446,250. Deleting both the COVID costs and the school’s share of accommodated costs mandated by Special Education, the school’s operating budget is up 3.20%.
Additional presentations will be made on the budget at meetings on January 14, and a public hearing on the proposed budget January 21. The School Committee is scheduled to vote on their final budget figure on January 25.
According to Dr. Doherty this recommended budget is balanced with the budget guidance that we received from the Reading Finance Committee on October 21, 2020 and subsequent discussions with the Town Manager and Town Accountant. The Finance Committee’s recommended guidance is based on an analysis of current and future town revenue and expense projections of the Community. As discussed further below, the FY21 Budget reflects $180,000 of onetime COVID funding that is not part of the FY22 base-line operating budget.
Dr. Doherty reports “the budget message for this year focuses on sustaining what we currently have for educational and operational programs and building on that foundation as we continue to improve our school district. The FY22 Superintendent’s recommended budget maintains the pre-COVID level of educational and operational services and emphasizes improvement in some key areas including special education literacy, equity, and diversity hiring. This budget emphasizes strong fiscal practices and human resource management while strengthening our PreK-12 curriculum and instructional practices and continuing to build and develop outstanding in-district special education programs”
The Superintendent’s Recommended FY22 budget includes funding to primarily address the following financial drivers:
• Funding of all contractual step and COLA increases for represented and non-represented employees. All five collective bargaining agreements are ending in the current fiscal year and the School Committee will be negotiating new agreements with each collective bargaining unit.
• Known out of district special education tuition and transportation expenses reflecting known and anticipated increased rates, as well as changes and potential changes in types of placements.
• Funding for Grade 6 math curriculum materials and social studies curriculum materials and initial funding for elementary math curriculum materials.
• Funding to continue some of our remote learning curriculum material and tools that will become a core part of our instructional program.
• Funding for literacy assessment for elementary students.
• Anticipated increases in regular day, athletics and extra-curricular transportation. We are in the final year of our regular day transportation bus contract and will be negotiating a new contract in the spring.
• A special education literacy coach (new position) to support and improve literacy practices in all district special education programs and settings.
• Funding for a 0.3 FTE increase in an elementary specialist position to improve specialist scheduling between schools at the elementary level.and funding for a 0.1 FTE increase in a middle school PE/Health position to improve scheduling at the middle school.
Not included in this budget are any unanticipated costs associated with increases in student enrollment, homeless students, English Language Learner students, or extraordinary special education costs related to out of district placement tuition, transportation, or other services as required by a student’s individualized education plan.
In addition, we have not budgeted any funding for additional COVID-19 related expenses that may be needed to start the 2021-22 school year. If we need funding for those expenses (i.e. cleaning, disinfecting, PPE, etc.), we will work with town officials to request the necessary funding, according to Fr. Doherty in his budget presentation.
The January 14th budget presentation will feature Special Education and the Regular Day budget. Last night’s meeting featured the Administration, District Wide, Facilities Cost Centers, and the FY22 Capital Budget which includes design fees for a new roof at Parker Middle School and a new turf field and track at the football stadium at the high school.
The School Committee will submit questions on both budget sessions to be answered at the January 21st meeting.
