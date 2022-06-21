This week the School Committee is set to wrap up its business for the 2021-22 school year as it meets for its final meeting before the start of summer break.
Among the items on the agenda, the committee will receive year-end updates regarding special education and student services, an FY22 year-end budget update and a look ahead to the FY22-23 school calendar, along with any updates and approvals that might need to be made. The committee is also expected to enter executive session to discuss contract negotiation strategy before resuming open session to discuss and vote on the Superintendent’s salary.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday evening in the Reading Memorial High School library starting at 7 p.m.
Reading PorchFest 2022
Following a successful event as part of 2019’s Reading 375, the PorchFest music festival is set to return this Saturday and will now be an annual event. The free-to-all townwide music festival will feature dozens of artists performing at private residences, local organizations and businesses across town, and between noon and 6 p.m. residents can enjoy a variety of backyard concerts put on by local artists. For a full rundown of venues, artists and performance schedules, visit PorchFest’s website at https://readingporchfest.com.
COVID numbers holding steady
Following a notable drop in COVID-19 cases across town over the month of May, the town’s latest report indicates cases have flattened out and even risen somewhat in recent weeks.
According to the most recent report covering the week of June 2-9, Reading’s active caseload was 50, up slightly from 44 in the prior week’s report. Overall Reading has had 5,252 total cases since the onset of the pandemic, and 5,132 have reportedly recovered. The town’s death toll remained flat at 53 and 17 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Appointment Committee – Bylaw Committee, 5 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
School Committee, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Thursday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
