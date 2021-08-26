READING – With less than a month before Reading’s Green Communities Public Forum, the Climate Advisory Committee Wednesday discussed its role as host as well as its bigger goal, a fulltime Sustainability Director for the town.
The Green Communities virtual event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22. It will include town officials, the Reading Municipal Light Department, and residents.
In June, Meg Aki of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council appeared before the Select Board to discuss the town’s effort to earn a Green Community Designation, something 280 city and towns in the state have already earned.
There is five criteria Reading is working on to earn that designation, one of which is the town’s energy reduction plan, the focus of the Sept. 22 event.
“Talking about the energy reduction plan is one of five Green Community requirements,” said chair David Zeek. “It’s an open meeting for the town, it’s about communicating the plan to town and getting some feedback on some particular aspects of it.”
As the official host of the event, Zeek showed committee members proposed slides to share that night. They included some big numbers. The proposed Massachusetts 2030 Clean Energy and Climate Plan calls for one million homes converted from fossil fuels to electric, and 750,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road. All by 2030. There’s expected to be nearly $1 billion in grants to towns for water and sewer infrastructure, climate resiliency, and parks and recreations.
The big numbers led the committee back to a familiar refrain, the need for a fulltime Sustainability Director in Reading.
“These are the kind of numbers that say we need to track this,” said committee member Ray Porter. “It isn’t going to happen by itself.”
“Within a decade I think this will be a whole department in town,” said Zeek.
But getting there isn’t without challenges. The first is how to pay for the position. Town Meeting in April created a new position of Equity Director at the library. Would Town Meeting support another position? Or would it make sense to share a Sustainability Director with another town like Wakefield? The committee also discussed how the resignation of Town Manager Bob LeLacheur, effective in February, might potentially slow the process.
The meeting started with Town Forest Committee member Nancy Docktor updating the committee on the 90th Anniversary Celebration of the Town Forest and welcoming the Climate committee’s participation. Because of Covid-19, the event has been postponed twice but is now a go for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The event will include the state’s Department of Recreation and Conservation, a nature walk, workshops by REI, Mass Audubon, animal acts, a presentation on snakes in New England, and a bird presentation that includes hawks and owls. And also, a roll-up-your-sleeves Buckthorn pull in the forest. Buckthorn is an invasive species that is spreading in the forest.
“It’s really to highlight the town forest and to educate people,” said Docktor. “The town forest has a lot of very major concerns going on. We did a thinning project last year. We’re going to be expanding another thinning project and go to Town Meeting for expanded funds. Because of climate change, the town forest is succumbing to a blight. What we’re trying to do is make the town forest more diverse. The celebration is also to highlight the invasive species that have taken over the town forest.”
The committee plans to have a table at the event.
The committee is also working on a sustainability survey to include in the town’s annual census mailing. The purpose of the survey, as explained in the proposed letter residents would receive, is “to monitor the sources of energy used for heating and cooling homes in Reading.”
After making a few tweaks, the committee will show the letter to the Reading Municipal Light Department to get their input. Then the proposal would go before the Select Board for approval. If approved, the survey would be included in the census that’s sent out in early 2022.
The committee also discussed the proposal for a Reading community garden. A group led by committee member Celeste Kracke has been looking at potential sites on town land. They’ve narrowed down the two most likely sites to the Mattera Cabin area along with Hunt Park. Because Hunt Park is used by Reading Recreation, the group will appear before Reading Recreation at its Sept. 7 meeting.
