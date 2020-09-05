By BOB HOLMES
READING – It was a Reading Select Board meeting that wasn’t supposed to happen and almost didn’t. With the need to fill a vacancy on the Board of Health, the board decided to add another meeting between their last one on Aug. 11 and their next meeting Sept. 8.
Chair Mark Dockser said the vacancy, “merited a quick meeting so here we are.”
It was almost even quicker than he planned. Just minutes into the start, Carlo Bacci motioned to adjourn. His motion was followed by stunned silence as Bacci’s fellow board members wondered where his motion came from. Bacci explained.
“I think we’re setting a bad example of no public comment. It’s not really our policy. I’m concerned. We don’t want to set a bad precedent. I got a lot of calls and a lot of emails and a lot of people concerned that we’re not allowing public comment on some topics tonight.”
Dockser explained his reasoning for leaving public comment off the agenda.
“The goal of this meeting is really in support of the Board of Health and to respond to a request both from the vice-chair of the Board of Health and the Town Manager to not wait until our next meeting. Otherwise I don’t think there’s a need for this meeting at all. It wasn’t scheduled.
“While I agree that typically we do want to offer as much public comment as possible, which we always do by email in any event, it seemed it made much more sense on this meeting to move forward to address the specific concern that we have here. The agenda was meant to be very specific and it was called at the last minute. If we didn’t do this this evening, we would not be able to appoint a person to the Board of Health until best case late September possibly even early October and that seemed like a bad outcome.”
Bacci’s motion failed, 4-1, meaning no records would be broken for the shortest board meeting in town history. It was then time to address the Board of Health.
At the start of the health pandemic in early March, the Board of Health was composed of Emmy Dove, Kevin Sexton, Lara Romanowski, AnnMarie Messina, and Shonkoff. Today, they’re all gone except for Sexton who became an associate member after his term expired June 30. Shonkoff’s resignation left the board with two full voting members, Paula Curren and current vice-chair Kerry Dunnell, along with associate members Richard Lopez and Sexton.
As Dunnell said Tuesday night, if either she or Curren can’t make a meeting they don’t have a quorum. The board’s workload has shrunk from the long days of March when the board met 15 times. Now, the board meets every-other Thursday night. But with Covid-19 not going away in the short term, the board needs a leader and Dunnell said she doesn’t have the time to become the chair.
“Paula and I are the quorum,” said Dunnell. “If one of us is unable to attend, then there can be no meeting of the Board of Health. We would really welcome the opportunity to have another full member.”
There are options. Sexton was a voting member previously and there are also others who were candidates in recent months. That pool of applicants was called an excellent solution to the board’s vacancy according to Dunnell.
The Board of Health’s next meeting is scheduled for Thur., Sept. 3. Until then the board agreed to have the Volunteer Appointment Sub-Committee (VASC), composed of Bacci and Karen Herrick, review options and make recommendations to the Select Board at its Sept. 8 meeting.
The board then moved on to Reading’s effort to be recognized by the state as a Green Community, something more than 280 cities/towns in the state have already attained. Specifically, the board discussed making the “Stretch Code” an article on the November Town Meeting. The Stretch Code is a building energy code created in 2008 to encourage energy efficiency design and construction in new residential homes and commercial buildings. Acceptance of the Stretch Code is a prerequisite to moving ahead to become a Green Community.
Although no vote was taken Tuesday, one will be taken on Sept. 8 when the board discusses the November Town Meeting warrant.
The 50-minute meeting ended with a discussion of office hours. Covid-19 has put a damper on face-to-face meetings but Dockser discussed making them happen again, even in a zoom format if necessary.
