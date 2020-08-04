READING – Laura Gemme is hoping for a happy anniversary.
Sept. 1, otherwise known as the date of the Massachusetts State Primary along with Reading’s Recall Election, is her 11th anniversary as Reading Town Clerk. Even with early voting and mail-in ballots, it’s bound to be her longest work day of the year.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Gemme. “Elections take up most of the time [for a Town Clerk]. It also in my opinion the most important.”
This election season, with the health pandemic rewriting the rules for almost everything, elections will be different as voters decide how to cast their ballots. How different for Gemme, is hard to tell as July winds down.
“I really can’t answer that until after Sept. 1 but I can say I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference. There is slightly more work, because the applications have to be processed. There’s slightly more paperwork to it,” said Gemme. “But once the process gets put into place and there’s a routine, I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference. I think it’s going to be much easier on election day simply because of the pandemic and having less staff.”
Born in Hartford, Conn., Gemme has lived in Connecticut, New York, Florida, and now Massachusetts. She went to high school in Fort Myers, Fla., and graduated from Tampa College in 1993, where she studied accounting and computers. Town Clerk is a swiss-army-knife-like position with many different duties including elections.
She’s also the town’s Justice of the Peace. And, she’s been busy.
“I probably average at least one [wedding] a month. Since Covid’s been going on I’ve done quite a few more. People that had big weddings planned, they got canceled and they still wanted to get married on that same day. Instead of postponing their wedding for a year they just have the ceremony with me and then the big party a year later. I’ve done quite a few that way.”
Has it been fun?
“It’s actually one of the better parts of my job. It also depends. It’s fun because they want to get married and they like each other. And then some couples it’s like, are you people sure you’re doing the right thing? But it’s fun.”
It will be more challenge than fun as the first day of early voting at the Public Library approaches on Aug. 22. If many of Reading’s roughly 20,000 the voters chose either early voting or mail-in voting it will create more work for Gemme and her team. But it also will create a much safer environment for everyone.
“To me, safety means more than anything,” said Gemme. “From a safety perspective, the less people we have in the field house on election day the better. I would rather have to deal with the extra paper work with a mail-in ballot than have people expose themselves unnecessarily.”
Prior election laws prohibited Town Clerks from putting early ballots into the voting boxes until the day of the election. The new election laws passed by the legislature this month allow Town Clerks to feed the ballots into the voting tabulator ahead of time. But don’t think for a second that early voting means early results. First, Gemme hasn’t decided if Reading ballots will be fed into the tabulator ahead of time. And even if they are, results won’t be announced until after 8 p.m. on election day.
Much of what guides Gemme is state law, including how those results are displayed.
The tapes will be posted as usual on the RMHS Fieldhouse stands, but there will be no groups of eager supporters hovering around each precinct’s results. Only one person at a time will be allowed at the tapes.
“I’m not going to allow a crowd to gather around the tapes as usual,” said Gemme.
Like many, Gemme has followed the national talk about mail-in voting, including the opinions of Donald Trump. The president has said on Twitter that mail-in ballots will lead to a rigged election.
“There is NO WAY (ZERO) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” Trump said in a tweet that had to infuriate more than a few town clerks across the country.
“I can’t guess what he means by that and I don’t take stuff like that personally because he has a right to say what he wants to say,” said Gemme. “If you weren’t a reporter, I would have a whole lot more to say about this. What I will say is that the election system, no matter how it’s run, especially in the state of Massachusetts, is very secure. It’s not easy for fraud. Just like anything else there are some areas that could be fixed but whether or not it’s done by mail or in-person, there’s very little room for fraud in any way.”
That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have concerns.
“My only concern about doing election by mail is the United States Post Office actually making sure the ballots are transported in a timely fashion,” said Gemme. “Just before the pandemic started, I was in the office and looking at a returned ballot that the voter sent out from the April election a year before. We’re getting it back months later. That’s my concern about doing mail-in elections. That ballot didn’t count and that’s not fair to the voter.”
This year’s voter will also be asked to decide the fate of current Select Board member Vanessa Alvarado, the subject of the recall election. The ballot will have two questions. The first is, are you for or against recalling Alvarado? The second is, if Question No. 1 creates a vacancy, who would you like to fill that seat? With John Halsey the only person on the ballot, the recall question as detailed in the town charter could turn into nothing more than a popularity contest between Alvarado and Halsey.
“I guess you could look at it that way,” said Gemme.
Regardless, town clerks don’t take sides. Gemme supports a well-run election with the emphasis on safety for all. That would make for a very happy anniversary.
